Vak cicának köszönheti csodás gyógyulását a daganatból felépülő nagymama

Donny’s grandma was diagnosed with lung cancer several months ago. After numerous tests it was determined that at 88 she was not a candidate for surgery so they were going to give her 5 radiation treatments and send her home to a hospice situation. Unbelievably the radiation was working so they gave her 12 more treatments and on Monday she’s being released cancer free. The healing power of a Blind Cat? ⬅️swipe #wobblykitty #donnythetherapycat #specialneedscats #animalshavehealingpowers #chcat #blindcat #blindandwobblycat #thedodo #cats_of_instagram #catconworldwide #catsandwomen