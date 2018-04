Arany műkarral mondta ki az igent a kiborg-menyasszony

We did it!! What an amazing day. I can’t wait to share more, but here’s a few photos from the best day of my life! I love you, Jared! And thank you @randyfenoli for designing such a beautiful dress!!! @sayyes_tlc Venue: @thecarriagehousenj Florist: @betinas Dress: Collins Dress by @randyfenoli Bridal Gold arm: @hangernews @ossurcorp @nubgrafix

A post shared by Rebekah Marine (@rebekahmarine) on Apr 8, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT