5 ruhaméretet fogyott önsanyargatás nélkül

#throwbackthursday I never realised how much I’d let my body change until I saw these two pictures, I’ll be honest in my head I don’t remember ever looking how I did on the left, but that’s me at my biggest. Size 16 and 12.4 stone. Fast forward to March this year and that’s me at 9.3 a size 6-8 and so much more happy! I’m the healthiest and the fittest I’ve ever been by just making a lifestyle change! Honestly if I can achieve this anyone can! #slimmingworld #slimmingworlduk #slimmingworldfamily #slimmingworldprogress #weightlossblogger #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #healthylifestyle #foodoptimising #foodoptimise #progressnotperfection #followmyjourney #weightlossgoals #slimmingworldsupport #slimmingworldmeals #swmeals #swuk #swfamily #loosingweight #lifestylechange #swsupport #weightlossgoals #weightlossblog #weightlosssupport #slimmingworldinsta #support #xercise4less #gym #progresspic

