Lenyűgöző változás: 55 kilót fogyott az anyuka – elképesztő előtte-utána fotók
Bár Sandra története nem egyedülálló eset, de mindenki számára példaértékű lehet: a fiatal nő, valahol akkor vesztette el teljesen a súlykontrollt, amikor nagy nehezen teherbe esett első gyermekével. Saját elmondása szerint ekkora már 125 kilóra hízott, és megannyi egészségügyi problémával kellett megküzdenie, többek között a magas vérnyomással és a cukorbetegséggel is.
A dolog odáig fajult, hogy miután megszületett a kislánya, nem tudott vele elég időt tölteni, mert mindig a kórházban volt, amikor pedig hazaengedték, az alapvető feladatait sem tudta ellátni túlsúlya miatt. Sandra ekkor döntötte el, hogy változtat, és 2017 júniusában átesett a gyomor bypass műtéten is.
Hogy alakult ezután Sandra élete? A fotók önmagukért beszélnek, a fiatal anyuka pedig csak úgy ragyog, és nem mellesleg kitartásának köszönhetően ma már 55 kilóval kevesebb.
