Család
Család
2019. Május 13.

Lenyűgöző változás: 55 kilót fogyott az anyuka – elképesztő előtte-utána fotók

A fiatal, ausztrál anyuka kitartása és pozitív életszemlélete követendő példa!
Bors Hanna
Bár Sandra története nem egyedülálló eset, de mindenki számára példaértékű lehet: a fiatal nő, valahol akkor vesztette el teljesen a súlykontrollt, amikor nagy nehezen teherbe esett első gyermekével. Saját elmondása szerint ekkora már 125 kilóra hízott, és megannyi egészségügyi problémával kellett megküzdenie, többek között a magas vérnyomással és a cukorbetegséggel is.

A dolog odáig fajult, hogy miután megszületett a kislánya, nem tudott vele elég időt tölteni, mert mindig a kórházban volt, amikor pedig hazaengedték, az alapvető feladatait sem tudta ellátni túlsúlya miatt. Sandra ekkor döntötte el, hogy változtat, és 2017 júniusában átesett a gyomor bypass műtéten is.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Never forget your past, always remind yourself who you were back then and what you deserve now. While I had weight loss surgery to make me healthy again it also helped me realise my self worth. Every body deserves to be happy, loved, respected and valued. Fight for what you want and believe in and make sure you learn from the past and vow never to go back there again. . . . . . . . . #transformationjourney #transformationtuesday #tuesdaytransformation #tuesdaymotivation #fitandfabulous #fitandhealthy #weightlosscomparison #weightlosssurgery #weightlossblogger #gastricsurgery #gastricsleevejourney #vsgjourney #vsgfam #rememberwhereyoucamefrom #healthier #weightloss #myweightlossjourney #positivemindset #lifeslessons #fitnessgirl #happyandfit #beforeandafterweightloss #struggleisreal #youreworthit #weightlossstory

the_girl_behind_the_spanx (@the_girl_behind_the_spanx) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Hogy alakult ezután Sandra élete? A fotók önmagukért beszélnek, a fiatal anyuka pedig csak úgy ragyog, és nem mellesleg kitartásának köszönhetően ma már 55 kilóval kevesebb.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

#facetofacefriday Crazy to see just how far I've come. I am thankful and count myself extremely lucky to have had a second chance at life. Life is too short to be unhappy, unhealthy and sad. Sometimes the little things can make the world of difference. Make sure you wake up happy everyday and block out the negative noise, remind yourself that you're AWESOME. . . . . . #weightlossjourney #weightlosscomparison #begrateful #beforeandafterweightloss #thesmallthings #smallchangesmakeabigdifference #vsgaustralia #vsgfamily #wlsjourney #wlsbeforeandafter #behappy #smileoften #embraceyourself #wellness #happyhealthy #weightloss #sidebyside #vsgsupport #melbourneblogger #secondchances #nevergiveup #gastricsleevesurgery #fitandfabulous

the_girl_behind_the_spanx (@the_girl_behind_the_spanx) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

#throwbackthursday Almost 18 months on and it still amazes me that I let myself go that bad. I had such a bad relationship with food and it was my go to when things got hard in my life. Since having the surgery my relationship with food has totally changed. No longer do I rely on food to help me through tough times. I am mentally stronger and have the confidence to speak up and voice my opinions. It may take a while for you to adjust and reprogram your mind set but keep believing and be strong. The new you is just around the corner and ready to kick some arse! 🤗 . . . . . . #weightlossblogger #weightloss #foodrelationship #bestrong #changeyourmindset #vsgcommunity #vsgsupport #vsgaustralia #vsgmelbourne #newjourney #mindsetiskey #gastricsleevecommunity #gastricsleeve #health #fitnessinspiration #fitandfabulous #speakup #bariatric #thursdaymotivation #heretomotivate #dailyinspiration #inspo #speakyourmind #freshstart #secondchance #followmyjourney

the_girl_behind_the_spanx (@the_girl_behind_the_spanx) által megosztott bejegyzés,

 

(via)

fogyásanyukadiétanagy fogyás

