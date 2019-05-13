40 hetes terhesen is edz a crossfit bajnok
Kara Saunders még követőit is meglepte azzal a lépésével, hogy állapotosan is keményen csinálja a crossfit edzésprogramjait. A 29 éves nő azt is megosztotta, hogy alakította át a mozgását. Rajongói közül azért akadt olyan, aki elviccelte a látottakat: “Még a terhes hasa is tiszta izom” – írta az egyik. “Látjuk a baba tricepszét” – kommentelte a másik.
A kismama, Kara pedig így fest:
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
F U L L. T E R M . B A B Y! 4 0 . W E E K S . . * Skip to the end paragraph of you don’t want the details 👍🏽 . We made it and I’m stoked. I honestly feel really grateful that little mini Saundo has had heaps of time to grow and develop in the best place possible. Dad @mattsaund0 and I are insanely excited to have her here and there aren’t many minutes in the day that I don’t think about her arrival or imagine what every scenario would be like with her in it. . Not nervous (yet) and I feel probably the best I’ve felt the entire time. Since settling in after the move I’ve had the time to prioritise my nutrition to get ready, and as per usual good nutrition ALWAYS comes through with the goods. . Training - I contemplated stopping exercise all together to start getting her ready to come now that she’s well cooked and we have family staying with us from the end of next week. I then realised that was pretty selfish of me in a few ways and decided to let it be what it will be and understand this is the first of many many times that a little person won’t make things convenient 😂 Exercise which is more like a long slow flow session makes me feel physically and mentally on point and I figure we’re sharing a body right now so if I’m good, she’s good too. I’m taking each day of training by feel right now but I did get my super coach @thenickfowler to keep helping me with maintaining a variety of accessory and complementary work. I miss pull ups, burpees and sand bag cleans of all things 😂 I also cannot wait to do some kind of row and run workout 🙌🏽 . That’s it for now, not really but I’ve rambled enough. My final note is to say thank you. Thank you to every kind message or comment. I’ve shared this process hoping that maybe someone would feel a little less lonely, a little more motivated and hopefully accepting of their own process. It’s been a pleasure doing so and really what having an influential and social presence should be used for. . Hopefully I’m sharing a healthy little fat face pic real soon 😘❤️ #bubbasaundo #blessed #grateful #mum
És valóban kitartóan edz:
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
There’s always some kind of movement you can do. It doesn’t have to be sexy or chasing down goals. We’re designed to move, I believe that with every cell in my body. Never settle for anything less than your best days 💪🏽 . #meanttomove #bigolbelly #38weekspregnant #10sleepsuntilduedate #health #crossfit #bubbasaundo
(via)