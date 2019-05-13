40 hetes terhesen is edz a crossfit bajnok

Kara Saunders még követőit is meglepte azzal a lépésével, hogy állapotosan is keményen csinálja a crossfit edzésprogramjait. A 29 éves nő azt is megosztotta, hogy alakította át a mozgását. Rajongói közül azért akadt olyan, aki elviccelte a látottakat: “Még a terhes hasa is tiszta izom” – írta az egyik. “Látjuk a baba tricepszét” – kommentelte a másik.

A kismama, Kara pedig így fest:

És valóban kitartóan edz:

