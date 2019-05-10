Vak kutyájával indult 1700 kilométeres túrára, hogy visszaadja az önbizalmát
Kyle Rohrig tudta, hogy az 1700 kilométeres Florida-ösvény, amely az állam egyik végétől a másikig tart, még egyedül is megterhelő, nemhogy egy nyolcéves, vak shiba inuval, ő viszont éppen régi, látását elvesztett cimborájával, Katanával indult erre az útra.
A kutyus egyébként maga is tapasztalt túrázó volt, mielőtt megvakult: gazdájával végigjárták a 3500 kilométeres Appalache-ösvényt és a 4200 kilométeres Pacific Crest-ösvényt, mielőtt egy glaukóma elhomályosította Katana bal szemét. Akkor egy műtéttel megoldották a dolgot, két év múlva azonban a másik szeme világát is elveszítette a shiba inu. A vidám, magabiztos kutya hirtelen óvatos és félénk lett.
View this post on Instagram
It's a hard life, but somebody's gotta do it . . . . #floridatrail #thruhiking #travel #nature #adventure #wanderlust #photooftheday #picoftheday #dog #dogoftheday #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #doglover #campingwithdogs #hiking #backpacking #dogs #hikingwithdogs #Shiba #ShibaInu #hikingdog #traveldog #adventuredog #animallovers #instadog #doglover #doglife #dogs #ilovemydog #petstagram
Rohrig tudta, hogy Katana emlékszik az otthonuk elrendezésére, így nyugodtan éldegélhetne ott viszonylagos biztonságban, de nem akarta elhinni, hogy vége a kalandozásaiknak – ezért döntött úgy, hogy egy rövidebb túrával visszaadja barátja önbizalmát.
View this post on Instagram
I'm just an armrest for a small dog. . . . . . #floridatrail #thruhiking #travel #nature #adventure #wanderlust #photooftheday #picoftheday #dog #dogoftheday #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #doglover #campingwithdogs #hiking #backpacking #dogs #hikingwithdogs #Shiba #ShibaInu #hikingdog #traveldog #adventuredog #animallovers #instadog #doglover #doglife #dogs #ilovemydog #petstagram
Rohrig és Katana január 8-án kezdték a túrát, és bár a terep lapos, minden tiszta sár volt, néha derékig gázoltak benne. Katana mindennap sétált valamennyit a saját lábán, és amikor túl megterhelő lett neki a terep, a gazdája a nyakába kapta a közel tíz kilós állatot, és úgy vitte tovább.
View this post on Instagram
Combining three of my favorite activities - hiking, fishing, and hanging out with my dog. Nice capture by @shawshikerhostel ! For those interested, I have a separate IG account dedicated specifically to my fishing. Check out @saltwater.addictions for all my fishing pics! . . . #thruhiker #thruhiking #floridatrail #travel #nature #adventure #wanderlust #photooftheday #picoftheday #keepitwild #lifeofadventure #beautifuldestinations #exploringtheworld #welltravelled #outdoorliving #Getoutside #hiking #backpacking #natureaddict #walk #mountains #campinglife #outdoor #outdoorslife #outdoorstyle #exploreeverything #awesome #amazing #amongthewild #adventuretravel
„Katana imádta, hogy új helyeket térképeztünk fel – szerintem ez minden kutya álma” – mondta Rohrig.
View this post on Instagram
When you don't even know the first thing about feeling sorry for yourself. "I never saw a wild thing sorry for itself. A small bird will drop frozen dead from a bough without ever having felt sorry for itself." - D. H. Lawrence @campingwithdogs . . . . #floridatrail #thruhiking #travel #nature #adventure #wanderlust #photooftheday #picoftheday #dog #dogoftheday #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #doglover #campingwithdogs #hiking #backpacking #dogs #hikingwithdogs #Shiba #ShibaInu #hikingdog #traveldog #adventuredog #animallovers #instadog #doglover #doglife #dogs #ilovemydog #petstagram
(The Dodo)