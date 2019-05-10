Szeretnél értesítést kapni?

még

Család
Család
2019. Május 10.

Vak kutyájával indult 1700 kilométeres túrára, hogy visszaadja az önbizalmát

Amikor túl megterhelő volt a terep az ebnek, a gazdája a nyakába kapta, és úgy vitte tovább.
Avatar
Torzsa Kata
Ajánlom

Kyle Rohrig tudta, hogy az 1700 kilométeres Florida-ösvény, amely az állam egyik végétől a másikig tart, még egyedül is megterhelő, nemhogy egy nyolcéves, vak shiba inuval, ő viszont éppen régi, látását elvesztett cimborájával, Katanával indult erre az útra.

A kutyus egyébként maga is tapasztalt túrázó volt, mielőtt megvakult: gazdájával végigjárták a 3500 kilométeres Appalache-ösvényt és a 4200 kilométeres Pacific Crest-ösvényt, mielőtt egy glaukóma elhomályosította Katana bal szemét. Akkor egy műtéttel megoldották a dolgot, két év múlva azonban a másik szeme világát is elveszítette a shiba inu. A vidám, magabiztos kutya hirtelen óvatos és félénk lett.

Rohrig tudta, hogy Katana emlékszik az otthonuk elrendezésére, így nyugodtan éldegélhetne ott viszonylagos biztonságban, de nem akarta elhinni, hogy vége a kalandozásaiknak – ezért döntött úgy, hogy egy rövidebb túrával visszaadja barátja önbizalmát.

Rohrig és Katana január 8-án kezdték a túrát, és bár a terep lapos, minden tiszta sár volt, néha derékig gázoltak benne. Katana mindennap sétált valamennyit a saját lábán, és amikor túl megterhelő lett neki a terep, a gazdája a nyakába kapta a közel tíz kilós állatot, és úgy vitte tovább.

„Katana imádta, hogy új helyeket térképeztünk fel – szerintem ez minden kutya álma” – mondta Rohrig.

(The Dodo)

