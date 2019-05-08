Nem csak csillámpor és szirup: így telnek egy négylányos apa mindennapjai

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Much like logical reasoning & a tandruming child, heat & babies don't mix well. This was this morning at a time that most people might call the night but the twins decided it was a perfectly acceptable time to start their, and therefore, our day. I've got home after a night out later than this! (granted, not recently, but still). For those professionals out there, note Clemmie is performing the classic 'iPad over the face' technique to maximise shut eye time while still providing entertainment. I on the other hand have no protection and was forced to stare at the ceiling, listen to fully grown humans in costumes talking like babies (never forget there's a adults inside a teletubby - you'll see it in a whole new light) while getting occasionally face grabbed by sweaty milk covered hands until my alarm went off - it felt like I was bring subjected interrogation torture but I had no answers. #teletubbywhitenoise #heatandbabiesdontmix #greeceiscoldright? #literallynoideahowwerestillawake #needafan #fod #FatherofDaughters #dadlife #instadad