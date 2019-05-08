Nem csak csillámpor és szirup: így telnek egy négylányos apa mindennapjai
Imádjuk a cuki gyerekfotókat, hiszen milyen édesek a kicsik, ahogy gyöngyözve kacagnak, vagy tündéri babaruhában pózolnak, és meg tudnánk zabálni őket, amikor tágra nyílt szemmel tanulmányozzák a világ számukra csodaszámba menő, nekünk viszont már tökéletesen hétköznapi dolgait.
Szülőnek lenni az emberek többsége szerint a legnagyszerűbb dolog a világon, de legyünk őszinték: ahogy az az életben mindenről elmondható, a gyereknevelés sem csupa csillámpor és vattacukorfelhő. Én magam odavagyok a kicsikért, de kettőnél több gyerekkel már nem hiszem, hogy képes lennék elboldogulni. Hármat életben tartani már igazi szupererő a szememben, négynél pedig elkezdődik az, amit lehetetlen küldetésnek gondolok. Úgy értem, számomra lehetetlennek, de természetesen szülők milliói bizonyítják nap mint nap, hogy meg lehet ugrani a dolgot, még ha nem is minden percben egyszerű.
Vannak, akik a négygyermekes szülőség mindennapjairól rendszeresen be is számolnak, és – hála az égnek, hogy az internet korában élünk – rém szórakoztató formában értesülhetünk a kalandjaikról. Persze van, aki kizárólag szétfilterezett, beállított, habos-babos tartalmakkal szórja tele az Instagramját, de akad olyan is, aki nem rest megmutatni a nagycsaládos lét kemény kihívásait sem. Aktuális kedvencünk egy négylányos édesapa, Simon Hooper, aki kellő humorba csomagolva tárja az érdeklődők elé, milyen kihívásokat rejt a férfiember élete, ha öt nővel él egy háztartásban.
Simon és felesége, Clemmie életében az elkövetkezendő években nem sok üresjárat várható, hiszen a 12 éves Anya, a 9 éves Marnie és 3 éves ikreik, Ottilie és Delilah gondoskodnak arról, hogy legyen elfoglaltsága a szüleiknek, élethelyzetre, évszakra és napszakra való tekintet nélkül.
Szóval ha eddig azt hitted, hogy az életed strapás, akkor nézd meg jól az alábbi felvételeket.
Elég csak egy négygyermekes szülő reggeli rutinjába belekukkantani:
Ha eddig nem értékelted a csendet, most fogod:
És addig örülj, amíg az éjszakáid alvásról szólnak.
Much like logical reasoning & a tandruming child, heat & babies don't mix well. This was this morning at a time that most people might call the night but the twins decided it was a perfectly acceptable time to start their, and therefore, our day. I've got home after a night out later than this! (granted, not recently, but still). For those professionals out there, note Clemmie is performing the classic 'iPad over the face' technique to maximise shut eye time while still providing entertainment. I on the other hand have no protection and was forced to stare at the ceiling, listen to fully grown humans in costumes talking like babies (never forget there's a adults inside a teletubby - you'll see it in a whole new light) while getting occasionally face grabbed by sweaty milk covered hands until my alarm went off - it felt like I was bring subjected interrogation torture but I had no answers. #teletubbywhitenoise #heatandbabiesdontmix #greeceiscoldright? #literallynoideahowwerestillawake #needafan #fod #FatherofDaughters #dadlife #instadad
Mi jut eszedbe, ha azt hallod, hajcsomó?
As a guy, no one warns you that when you have daughters, you're going to spend a good proportion of your future dealing with hair related issues. Growing up, the most my parents had to deal with was when I dumped an entire bottle of peroxide in my hair, turning it thr colour of the rising sun & burning my scalp like forgotten bacon in the process. But when you combine the facts that we have more hair in our house than a cousin IT convention, and that our girls have follicles with have no grip, you end up living with clogged drains, balls of hair placed around the house, nit epidemics, meals with a side helping of hair, endless brushing & plaiting (usually accompanied by screaming), hair brushes that are more hair than brush, vaccum cleaners that no longer work thanks to being bound with wads of the stuff and so many hair products that I'm now close to being forced to keep my sad little collection of out of date toiletries in a bag that hangs out the window. I'm strongly considering just shaving their heads in their sleep but realise they just end up looking like a bunch of juvenile offenders. #Haireverywhere #shavethekids #challengesofbeingsurroundedbywomen #hairalldaylong #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #fod
Amikor beugrasz a boltba egy gyors bevásárlásra, jusson eszedbe ez a kép:
This is a long one, but it's worth it so bear with me. Day 6 & my parents are driving across the country to come & provide a helping hand. Having been on our own for so long, I've been running food stocks at bare minimum levels but after gazing into the fridge this morning, it became apparent that unless I wanted to feed my mum & dad cling film wrapped bowls of non descript half eaten meals, out of date yoghurts & veg that was growing new species, we were going to have to do a food shop before they arrived. Hands down the worst experience of the week - Delilah escaped the buggy & while chewing a pack of new Zealand lamb, proceeded to run away from me like a dog that had been stung in the arse by a genetically modified hornet. Minutes later a security guard returned her to me while I pleaded with ottie not to open the yoghurts. She ignored me & proceeded to dip her entire fist into it & do a picasso on the buggy. Oh joy. When we got to the checkout, i proceeded to unload everything from my basket , only to do a 180 & find my 2 Rays of sunshine had got out of their restraints again & were now proceeding to strip quicker than an overenthusiastic nudist on the first day of their holidays - Coats were thrown, wellies were discarded & trousers we round ankles. After members of the public helped load my shopping, i dressed them only for them to then scream solidly for the next 5 minutes without breath as I waited for everything to be scanned. I could actually feel my ass sweating from the stress as all eyes burnt holes in my head. I then forgot my pin number & after struggling to pull together enough cash , I realised I'd bought so much I couldn't carry it home without ripping my fingers to bloody shreds. To top it all, I got home only to realise I'd left the beer I bought on the floor by the tils. As you can imagine, the twins & I aren't talking right now. We need some space. #justkillmenow #whydidntidoitonline #teamworkdidntwork #stopthatgirlwiththemeat #solo #parenting #supermarketstrip #twins #fail #Fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #fod
És amikor egy kicsit elbújnál a világ elől…
No, this is not a background extra milking their scene in some low budget B movie horror film. It's the moment when I was getting headshots taken for my book & Ottie decided she absolutely positively couldn't give me a moment to myself - transforming my moment, very much into her moment. Clemmie scooped her up seconds later & I can laugh at this now but it does remind me just how hard it can be to achieve the simplest of tasks when a wailing child is within close promixity - thanks @philippajames for catching the memory & exposing the realities behind the image you see in the book! (Click on the link in my bio to get a copy) #backgroundscenegrabber #stealingmymoment #zombietoddler #theimagebehindtheimage #parenthoodinapicture #foreveroutnumbered #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #fod #instadad
Semmi extra, csak a szokásos esti fürdetés…
This is what happens when you leave your sister in charge of bathing the twins, who then promptly take complete advantage of the situation and decide to make the contents of the room, including my sister, wetter than a soppy haddock watching back to back rom-coms while in a bath of evian. Mind you, I still think it might be drier than @thebigfeastival where we're heading tomorrow with the Fam (weather is supposed to be better - fingers crossed). Do come along and say at if you're there as @mother_of_daughters and I will knocking about & be doing book signings sat next to each other while my parents wrestle the girls and stop them from consuming all the sugar in the known universe ( it's obviously not a competition, but if my line could be longer than clemmie's, it would be much appreciated!) See you there! #wetroom #soppyhaddock #youhadonejob #comeandsayhi #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #fod
Variációk egy témára.
Did anyone else get the memo to inform all parents that its international opposites day today? No? Me neither but Apparently all children have been informed it's totally ok to do the exact opposite of what all overbearing full grown humans tell them to do. Case in point - this evening's Bathtime - I said "please stop splashing! mummy will kill me when I forget to tidy this up later". What they heard was "please go ahead & start up a toddler induced wave machine the scale of which could be used to test war ships, soak the floor & then flail about like a confined depressed killer whale which will eventually eat it's trainer". Turns out it's fine though as the water has now drained through the cracks in the floor boards & has seeped through the ceiling downstairs. This only even happens when I'm in charge on my own. Coincidence? #bathtimetusnami #theyremakingmelookbad #ineedflooddefences #imadeadman #thewaterisnowdownstairs #Fatherofdaughters #fod #dadlife #instadad
Apró örömök a hétköznapokban:
Usually bedtime is like walking into a warzone, a warzone with low level lighting, soft furnishings & bunny rabbits. Its a place where books are used as sharp cornered weapons and children break camoflague from underneath soft toys to lob bottle shaped milk grenades indiscriminately at people over 4 ft tall, but tonight was different. In the time it took me to get milk squared away and peg it back upstairs, the twins exhausted all of their energy reserves, allowing the silent assassin, sweet sweet jetlag, to stealthly slip in behind enemy lines and render them comatose. This was our victory photo. Of course the victory is bitter sweet as I now have to move these dead weights & will no doubt be revisited by them at 3am when they think it's morning, bit for now, we'll bask in the glory that is 2 little girls that fought the good fight, but lost to sleep. (See stories for vids). #jetlagforthewin #theycametheyfoughttheylost #easiestbedtimeever #ilovethesmellofnappiesinthemorning #fatherofdaughters #fod #dadlife #instadad
Egy tök átlagos este karácsony előtt:
Today we spent Christmas Eve Eve watching essential festive films, namely Home Alone which both entertained & scared the girls shitless in equal measures. And when I say 'we', I mean the girls were in the same room as the TV making forts and laughing while I rewired several lights, finished the kitchen island & constructed temporary furniture ready for the on slaughter of visitors. Home alone raises so many questions for me - if WiFi had been invented would Kevin just have sat glued to the computer for days on end & slowed died of malnutirition? And what the hell did Mr. Macalistair do to be able to fly his huge family to paris for Xmas and own a huge mansion. And why did they fly business and the kids in coach?! And what did they do to Kevin to enable him to concoct such violent life threating traps that would render normal humans stone cold dead? Sound like terrible parents if you ask me, but still a beast of a film! #homealone #christmaseveeve #stillworking #girlsfilmnight #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #fod
De még ha mindez őrült macerásnak tűnt is, meglátod ezt az apák napi képet:
Here's to all the father's out there. To the new dads and the ones with a few more wrinkles. To the ones who act as human climbing frames, that fix broken things, that know all the lines to kids TV and that eat all the kids left over food. To the dads who stay at home, to the ones that work and to the ones that don't, to the fathers who are a shoulder to cry on, not someone to cry about. To father's that do night feeds, clear up sick and get on with life without making a drama. That stand in the middle of arguments instead of start them, that hide in the toilet to get alone time, that hold hands and give bear hugs that are accompanied a good dose of beard rash. To the fathers that tell terrible jokes & a constant embarrassment to their offspring but make life fun, that smile and know that that they are doing their best for the ones they love and to every other type of father there is out there. To father's everywhere - Happy father's Day. If yours was half as good as mine, it must have been a belter. #fathersday #mygirls #spoilt #Fatherofdaughters #dadlife #indstdad #fod #dadsareawesome
Vagy ezt a szülinapit:
Usually I'd spend time crafting a meandering witty story about the trials and tribulations of my family life and how when it's your birthday as a parent Its impossible to blow out candles without child assistance or how you have to give up present opening rights to satisfy kids that love ripping open gifts even if the contents aren't for them. I can't write any of that as I'm running late for dinner with the birthday girl, so all I'll say is happy birthday to the woman I love. @mother_of_daughters you're one in a billion and you haven't aged a day from the moment I met you. #iwroteitanywaydidnti #birthdaygirl #mygirl #fatherofdaughters #happybirthday #fod #dadlife #instadad #mod #mywifemylife
És kétséged sem lesz afelől, hogy Hooperék a világ egyik legboldogabb családja.
The 1980s Mish mash of yellow bricks, electrical wiring & copper piping in background is the place that we've called home for the last 4 years, 5 weeks, 2 days and 9 hours. Originally I thought it was a monstrosity - a 6 year olds attempt at architecture that some Muppet actually built, but during the time we've lived here, it's become the place we've made memories together, a place in which we've doubled the amount of girls were responsible for and watched our children grow. After all the hassle of making the move happen, I've finally had time to reflect and although I'm sad we're moving on from the only home the twins have known, it's time for a new family to etch their height marks on the door frames, and in turn, for us to start a new chapter in our family book of life. Thanks house - you've been a good 'un (and a special thanks @philippajames for this photo - it's a keeper). #movinghouseishard #itsbeenemotional #blub #onwardsandupwards #nextchapter #moving #memories #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #fod
