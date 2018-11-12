nlc-logo

2018. 11. 12. Jónás, Renátó
Család
Elképesztő otthont varázsolt magának egy lepukkant hajóból
Család
2018. November 12.

Elképesztő otthont varázsolt magának egy lepukkant hajóból

A londoni modell a gyerekével költözött a saját kezűleg felújított hajóba, és boldogabb, mint valaha.
Suhajda Zoltán
Suhajda Zoltán
2018. November 12.
A 31 éves Kimberley Marren vett magának egy lepukkant hajót Kelet-London egyik csatornájánál, felújította, és azóta sokkal jobban érzi magát.

A modellként és színészként dolgozó nő élete összes félretett pénzét a hajóba ölte, de most már nem kell albérletre költenie. A hajót 18 ezer fontért vette, a felújításra pedig 7 ezer fontot költött. Ez nagyjából 9,2 millió forint összesen.

View this post on Instagram

We are the creators of our lives we just have to connect to our true being and dream them to life... and remember others are there to help us build our dreams too. since I started to practice Yoga 2 years ago I started to be able to really focus my energies and centre myself in this very chaotic society allowing me to make responsible life choices that helped me find the truest self inside of me, I found her to be brave and a tad mischievous to say the least, so much so she gave me a little shove to acquire this (what was a slightly run down barge) there was lots she wanted to do, it was like becoming a child again... if it's not just our own dreams we focus on and want to make come true and we help others along the way also everything you want to achieve starts to become more possible. When your a kid on the playground and another child wants your toy, there is a moment where you pass the toy over to them and stop them crying, this is when you realise it feels good to care for another... when we master this as adults, To have empathy and gratitude towards others it means you will attract others to feel those things towards you, and the universe will then sometimes seem to be on your side more than not and things from your dreams will start to fall into place. Then through persistent meditation, visualisation and manifestation and lots of hard work they can start to come true. So Welcome on board to what was once one of my dreams a home made from found items, giving them a second life, charity shop interiors. Made lovingly with the help of beautiful friends and with helping hands and advice from a beautiful boating community, her name is SUNSHINE THANKS TO ALL THAT MADE THIS DREAM POSSIBLE... x charityshop #bargelife #barge #ch4 #houseboat #comunity #kundaliniyoga

A post shared by K I M B E R L E Y M A R R E N (@kimberleymarren) on

Korábban béreltem egy lakást, amelynek körülbelül 800 ezer font volt az értéke. Nagyon otthon éreztem magam ott, de tudtam, hogy igazából sosem az enyém

– mondta a döntéséről Kimberley.

A hajó ötlete azután jött, hogy találkozott egy lánnyal, aki egy hajón élt a folyón, az így megtakarított pénzt pedig a vállalkozásába fektette.

Kimberley a felújítást nagyrészt saját maga végezte, ami igazán elismerésre méltó, főleg hogy a vizet és a villanyt is ő szerelte be a bárkába. A folyón lakók azonban sokat segítettek neki, amit az egyik legcsodálatosabb dolognak nevezett a felújítás során.

Így nézett ki egy festés után a hajó, de még sok munka volt hátra (Fotó: Instagram/Kimberley Marren)

Kimberley még azelőtt beköltözött a hajóba, hogy teljesen elkészült volna, ugyanis nemrégiben gyereke született. Épp tél volt, ezért aggódott, mi lesz az új otthonában, de minden jól alakult. Azt mondja, néha kihívás a vízen élni, de a kislánya is imádja.

(The Sun)

