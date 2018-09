Élőben közvetíti a szülését a háromgyerekes anya

View this post on Instagram

Inspired. No longer hiding. Showing you all of me. Pregnant and vulnerable . As a women I look up to so much quoted #confidenceiscontagious . It sure bloody is! 1 year ago I wouldn’t of dared taken a photo like this. Exposing myself. Anxiety holding me back from so much. Afraid to be judged , afraid people wouldn’t like me, afraid people would call me names. 25 weeks pregnant and flaunting every single curve I have right now and rocking it! Our bodies are beautiful, pregnant , not pregnant , skinny , curvy , black , white, we are all unique and beautiful in our own way. To be able to post this is such a huge step for me. It’s so revealing but in a non sexual way, I’m showing you my baby body changing and growing a life..... my stretch marks, my blotchy skin and my cellulite. This is what makes me who I am . This is my body this very second. I will forever have this pictures to look back on and remember that time I came out of my shell and was no longer afraid . I still have an incredible 15 weeks left and I cannot wait to share more of my growing and changing body with you all. It’s a miracle .... it’s courageous and it’s fucking beautiful!! 🖤 . . . P.s I have knickers on they are hidden under my giant belly 😂❤️. #aussiemumbloggers #bodyconfidence #styleandcurve #pregnant #25weeks #miracleoflife @kidspot