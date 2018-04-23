Megszabadult a pattanásaitól, és kirúgta a pasiját, aki cikizte miattuk
A 22 éves Mollie Cowin 14 éves kora óta küzd a pattanásaival, amelyek időről időre megjelentek a szája körül még annak ellenére is, hogy Mollie minden lehetséges szépségápolási trükköt kipróbált ellenük.
Amikor adódott egy lehetőség, hogy kipróbálhat egy új gyógyszert, kapva kapott a lehetőségen. A Roaccutan azonban némiképp ellentmondásos gyógyír, mert felmerültek olyan vélemények, amelyek szerint mellékhatásai közé tartozik a depresszió és az öngyilkosság fontolgatása.
Day 27 - so today really wasn't that bad not wearing make up out all day so I am doing it again today 💪🏻 I also put up a snapchat last night and you can tell I've got spots - I've never done anything like that before and I think it's because of this account normalising bad skin for me and making me feel like I'm not alone I'm gaining so much more confidence. I have spots on my cheek but I think that's as a result of drinking and eating badly (as a result of the drinking 🙄) Side effects wise: my back hurts so I'm going to get fish oil tablets after work tomorrow, and I'm still my tired self 🕺🏻 happy Sunday! #acne #accutane #accutanejourney #skin #roaccutane #adultacne #isotretinoin #spots
Ezért is döntött úgy Mollie, hogy az Instagramon dokumentálja változását. Amikor az akkori barátja ezt meghallotta, kérte a lányt, hogy ne tegye, mert félt, hogy a barátai meglátják Mollie fotóit, ő pedig „szégyelli” a lány pattanásait.
WEARING NO MAKEUP IS THE BEST THING YOU CAN DO FOR YOUR CONFIDENCE. I work full time and go to uni at the weekends so my life is somewhat stressful, let alone stressing about my skin. For the first time last year, I went to uni with no make up on, it absolutely terrified me but I wanted my skin to breathe and I wasn’t going to let being in a room full of my friends and classmates stop me. I feel like everyone was so supportive, it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be, all that mattered was I just bloody did it. And I did. And it changed how I feel about my self. No makeup days started to become the norm and my skin just stopped bothering me, it was the worst it had ever been but I knew it was temporary, and I’ve got bigger things to be stressing about! So today is my last weekend and uni and of course going in with no make up (and khaki again who am I?!?) Have a great and confident weekend ✨💕🙌🏼
Mollie számára ez volt az utolsó csepp a pohárban, és miután kirúgta a fiút, nekikezdett a kezelésnek.
Mára annyira helyrejött a bőre, hogy smink nélkül is az utcára mer menni, magabiztos és boldog. A srác pedig lassan rájöhet, hogy mit veszített.
Forrás: Yahoo.
Kiemelt képünk: Instagram/skinstagra.m