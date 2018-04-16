nlc-logo

2018. 04. 16. Csongor
Család
Ha azt hiszed rosszul alszol, akkor nézd meg ezt a videót!
Család
2018. Április 16.

Ha azt hiszed rosszul alszol, akkor nézd meg ezt a videót!

Egy háromgyerekes anyuka videóra vette, hogy néz ki egy éjszakájuk.
nlc
2018. Április 16.
Több mint 1, 3 millió megtekintésnél jár az Instagramon Melanie Darnell videója. A háromgyerekes anyuka házi videóra vette, hogy néz ki egy éjszakájuk. Hiába feküdt le este tízkor, fél 12-kor már felsírt a legkisebb babája, akivel azután egy órás birkózás, szoptatás, hajhuzigálás következik. 

Parenting doesn’t end when the sun goes down. 🌙 I want to parent at night the same way I parent during the day. You have two nighttime parenting goals (1) get sufficient rest yourself and (2) meet the nutritional and emotional needs of your child. It’s a tough balance. Realizing that the last sweet hours of restful darkness are almost over. The 4am wake-up call is especially excruciating. Still, we haul ourselves out of bed, and with bleary eyes pull our babies in close . In those quiet, dark hours, the lack of distraction can actually quite calming and refreshing.  Baby’s needs tend to be simple: to be held and fed 🤱🏻. Mothers are experts at both of those things, and the ability to so completely meet the needs of our amazing baby is profoundly satisfying. During these moments let’s think of all of the other parents that are up with their babies at the very same middle-of-the night moment and take comfort in the thought of each of us cradling our babies in the dark of our homes, together in shared experience. Rather than feeling isolated and exhausted, we can feel connected to the other tired mothers that are also awake #momsunited. . So, to all of the tired mothers out there, breathe in and breathe out. These days are intense but short lived. Both you and baby will be sleeping more soundly before long. For now, cuddle your babies, nurse them and love them no matter what time the clock says. The baby you rock tonight someday may have the opportunity to be gazing at the stars while holding a sweet baby of her own. She will be thinking of, and appreciating, you ❤️. . Full video www.youtube.com/fitmomma #attachmentparenting #caughtoncamera #parenting #momlife #nighttimeparenting #gentleparenting #tiredmom #momof3 #onshrooms #cosleeping #foursigmatic @nest @todayshow @scarymommy @goodmorningamerica @theellenshow @ellentube @theviewabc @huffpostparents @popsugar #ellen15

Melanie Darnell (@fitmomma4three) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Éppen, amikor már végre a kicsi is elaludna, felsír a nagy fia, akit Melanie végül szintén áthoz a francia ágyba. Sok forgolódás után végre mindkét gyerek elalszik és Melanie vissza tudja vinni a nagyobbat saját ágyába. Ám nem sokkal később a kisbaba ismét felébred és kezdődik minden elölről. 

A videóról Melanie azt mondta, hogy vigaszképpen készítette minden alváshiánytól szenvedő sorstársának:

Az éjszaka magányában holt fáradtan néha jó arra gondolni, hogy nem vagyunk egyedül, szülők milliónak kell még éjjelente felkelniük a gyerekeikhez. Ilyenkor veszek egy mély levegőt, kifújom és arra gondolok, hogy előbb-utóbb ez az időszak is elmúlik. Addig viszont ölelem magamhoz a gyerekeimet és próbálom őket megnyugtatni az éjszaka sötétségében. 

Kapcsolódó

(Forrás: Yahoo)

