Így repíti egész családját meseországba egy kreatív anyuka
Nem csoda, hogy a 28 éves Vanessa Riverának közel 90 ezer követője van az Instagramon. A fiatal anyuka valósággal varázsol a Photoshoppal, és képein gyermekei egy képzelt meseországban élik mindennapjaikat.
Vanessa kreatív megoldásait érdemes követni az Instagramon:
Addy’s been asking for a puppy lately non stop because she says Yoshi is a “giant horse dog.” She said she wants a cute little puppy to dress up and play dolls with, but I said Yoshi is better because he’s as big as a unicorn! But now I think I may have sparked a little mischief in her because all of a sudden Yoshi has something growing out of his forehead 🙊 #whp🦄 . . Adorable dress from @ladidakids #gifted . . . #girlscreating #littlefierceones #ps_wild #umh_kids #letthemexplore #humansofjoy #letthemplay #childrenoftheworld #houseoftones #igcreative_editz #thehappycapture #illuminatechildhood #artistry_vision #rosiehardychallenge #ourmoodydays #enchantedchildhood #global_ladies #untoldvisuals #transfer_visions #creative_ace #my_magical_moments #shared_joy #folkcreative #collectivelycreate #stopdropandmom #theartofchildhood #magic_marvels #ig_humanplus
Last night we watched the movie called The Little Prince and it totally struck a cord in me. I often find myself trying to mold Addy a certain way that reflects on how I wish I would have been as a child. I tend to forget she is her own person and though I may see things in her that are the very things I wish I had changed I have to let her learn, decide and grow on her own. So instead of stressing about what will be I think I’ll try to focus on what is right now and let her explore through her own stars. ⭐️ #whplandscape . . . #thefolkpr0ject #littlefierceones #ps_wild #umh_kids #letthemexplore #magicofchildhood #inspiremyinstagram #humansofjoy #letthemplay #childrenoftheworld #houseoftones #igcreative_editz #thehappycapture #livefolk #artistry_vision #rosiehardychallenge #ourmoodydays #cornersofmyworld #simpleandstill #global_ladies #untoldvisuals #transfer_visions #follow_this_light #my_magical_moments #shared_joy #galleryoflightfeature #moodygram #collectivelycreate #folkcreative
🦄 Giveaway! 🦄 (closed- congrats @luciamtzgmz ) If there is one thing I hope she never loses is her combination of humor and sweetness. Today she said we should hide from the boys and eat chocolate in her room while we play. Then she went on to say not to worry because we’ll save them a piece too 😆 oh Addy I hope you stay like this forever! . . I am over the moon excited to partner with @daintycheeks and @elestory in their limited new collaboration of handmade magical unicorn dolls with beautiful matching dresses for little dreamers! To kick off this exciting launch, we will be giving one lucky winner a mommy-and-me ballerina set and a coordinating unicorn doll! To enter: ✨ 1) LIKE and SAVE this photo! ✨ 2) FOLLOW @elestory @daintycheeks @the_life_of_aviax ✨3) COMMENT with a magical experience you and your little(s) share! ✨4) TAG a friend (more tags, more entries)! Ends March 4th at 11:59PM PST. Open to USA and Canada only (Canadian winners will be responsible for covering the cost of shipping and duties if applicable). Winner to be announced within 24 hours of closing. Contest is in no way affiliated with or sponsored by Instagram Inc. Entrants are at least 18+ of age, release Instagram of any liability, and agree to Instagram's terms of use. . . . #holdthemoments #recklessimage #liveunscripted #click_vision #ps_movement #petitejoys #myeverydaymagic #solovelysofree #thesincerestoryteller #fashiondiaries #bleachmyfilm #rosiehardychallenge #theIMAGED #d_expo #girlscreating #visual_creatorz #bestofmom #infinity_children #pocket_sweetness #untoldvisuals #childrenseemagic #unitedinmotherhood #theheartcaptured #cmglimpse #magic_shots #wildandbravelittles #folksouls #moodygram #mynameismama
This week has been a roller coaster! From the boys being sick to my work load piled to the ceiling to forgetting to eat lunch one too many times. This mama needs a nap, a giant tub of chocolate ice cream and 10 episodes of Friends. Or 5 minutes in the shower without a little curly haired boy banging on the door would be nice too. 🙄 But despite the craziness of the week I made some time to write another little poem (link in my bio) 🙌 #mymagicfloor . . . #kidsmood #candidchildhood #childhoodunplugged #livecreatively #letthembelittle #letthekids #clickinmoms #mywild #dearphotographer #dearestviewfinder #moodygrams #simplymamahood #motherhoodsimplified #my_magical_moments #ourwhimsicaldays #postthepeople #theweekoninstagram #pixel_kids #the_sugar_jar #documentyourdays #lifewellcaptured #celebrate_childhood #mynameismama #momtogs #lovelysquares #artofvisual #thatsdarling #forahappymoment
Indie took his first steps the other day and his vocabulary has expanded so much in a matter of days. He is currently singing happy birthday to himself on the daily and then applauds himself with a yay after! 😂 He is also napping less which scares me because this may be one of the last sleeping photos I’ll get of him 😭 When did your babies stop napping? Please tell me never!! #mymagicfloor . . Gorgeous blanket by @francisandhenry who hand drew her balloon design and might I say created one of the softest swaddles ever! Just ask Beary! #francisandhenry #sponsored . . . #moodygram #ethereal_moods #dearphotographer #the_sugar_jar #enter_imagination #lookslikefilmkids #liveunscripted #mybeautifulmess #myeverydaymagic #abmlifeisbeautiful #magic_shots #lovelysquares #aquietstyle #feelfreefeed #nestingly #littlefierceones #candidslumber #acreativevisual #fatalframes #sombrebeings #magicofchildhood #moodyports #kidsmood #click_vision #thedarlingmovment #writeyouonmyheart #uniteinmotherhood
☁️GIVEAWAY! (Closed!)☁️ congrats to @nadiabaydak @auburnsoul @laichee3 @the.parchood @thebalancedmama_ This year we are emphasizing our plan to adventure! From leaving behind our home of 29 Years to move to Colorado to visiting Iceland and Norway, we are soooo ready to open that door and take a leap onto the clouds and see where life takes the AIVAX crew! Xander and I already packed our @miss_fong_official bag and are ready to go! Now I’ve teamed up with them to give 5 lucky winners a new diaper bag of their own for their adventures! All you have to do is 1. Follow @miss_fong_official and @the_life_of_aivax 2. Tag anyone who would love an adventure 3. Tell me what would be behind your adventure door! Open to US, CA, UK Giveaway ends Saturday night! *this giveaway is not affiliated with Instagram in anyway #sponsored . . . #great_captures_children #hurrayforplay #theartofchildhood #honestmotherhood #throughachildseyes #celebrate_childhood #enchantedchildhood #letthemexplore #letthembelittle #wildandfreechildren #runwildmychild #parenthood_moments #holdthemoments #ohheymama #motherhoodinspired #momslife #makememories #ps_movement #kidsforreal #themagicineveryday #ourwhimsicaldays #humansofjoy #wildheart #worldoflittles #let_there_be_delight #inspiremyinstagram #theweekoninstagram
I often get asked how I come up with our photo ideas, the truth is I don’t. I sit and observe them play, interact, make believe and I begin to draw a world around them. So the other day Addy was dancing around the living room in a new dress and I began to imagine the piano rising and moving with her. She dances quite funny but we’ll just pretend she’s got those elegant moves for now 😉 #whpmoveit @instagram . . . #ps_wild #creative_ace #ps_movement #igcreative_editz #creativegrammer #kids_of_our_world #takeheartmydear #pocket_sweetness #the_sugar_jar #magicofchildhood #letthekids #infinity_children #cameramama #celebrate_childhood #dearphotographer #best_children_photo #best_photo_kids #rosiehardychallenge #agameoftones #houseoftones #postthepeople #thatsdarling #watchthisinstagood #folksouls #recklessimage #mom_hub #my_magical_moments #creativeoptic
Beary and Addy have joined the Star Wars resistance for Valentine’s and I think Beary has finally mastered the force push but luckily for Addy, this sweet fluffy teddy of hers is all about love ❤️ Super cool red Star Wars resistance sneakers by @po_zu #starwarsshoesbypozu #sponsored . . . #whpwithlove #pr0ject_uno #click_vision #letthemplay #starwars #rosiehardychallenge #ourwhimsicaldays #postthepeople #thatsdarling #livefolk #master_shots #lightchaser #igrefined #kids_of_our_world #thehappycapture #thefolkpr0ject #enchantedchildhood #childrenoftheworld #magicofchildhood #creativesontherise #ofhumans #featurecreature #thevisualvogue
The winter games have begun and I’m totally rooting for team AIVAX and their made with love veggie bob sled sponsored by @getfreshly 🥦🌽🌶🥕 because if you can eat your veggie meals while racing down the ice tracks I call that skills 🙌 #whpwithlove #sponsored #eatfreshly . . . #worldoflittles #childrenoftheworld #make_more_magic #humansofjoy #aweekendwhimsy #thelifestylecollective #honestmotherhood #capturemessy #inbeautyandchaos #eatyourgreens #winterolympics #chasingemotions #wildheart #thesearethedays #clickinmoms #momentsinmotherhood #memoirsofmotherhood #motherhood_unveiled #simplychildren #bestwoof #ourcandidlife #best_children_photo #letthekids
Addy is currently perfecting the art of multitasking while Beary may need to lay off the honey because he’s not so light on his feet just yet 😉 Oh and did I mention Addy got her first loose tooth? She’s been upset for months because she hasn’t lost one yet. I can’t wait to see her toothless grin 😬🙊 . . . #recklessimage #postthepeople #ps_movement #moodyports #the_sugar_jar #creative_ace #ourmoodydays #master_shots #pr0ject_uno #sombrebeings #fatalframes #click_vision #lightchaser #ourwhimsicaldays #ethereal_moods #rosiehardychallenge #Sombresociety #letthemplay #alittlebeautyeveryday #littlepiecesofchildhood #ig_shotz_magic #theweekoninstagram #pixel_kids
🎈GIVEAWAY🎈(closed) Congrats @nellinguyen !!! If you’ve been following us for some time you know that this basket bassinet has been with us since Indie was born. When he’s not busy napping in it, you can find him and Xander flying away to an adventure in it! Yoshi doesn’t quite fit so the boys gave him a little balloon to tag along for the ride. . . . Now I’m so happy to announce that I’ve teamed up with @shoplovedua to give one lucky mama a magical handmade basket bassinet! Simply follow @shoplovedua and @the_life_of_aivax and tag any momma or poppa friends below in separate comments! I’ll announce a winner on Thursday morning! Good luck! . . . *this giveaway is not affiliated with Instagram in any way. #sponsored
(Forrás: Bored Panda)