Kiborult az anyuka, mert nem hagyták úgy szülni, ahogyan ő szeretett volna
Egy ausztrál blogger anyuka nemrég megosztotta szülési tapasztalatait az Instagramon, a többi anyukát is arra ösztönözve, hogy bátran nyissák ki a szájukat, és adjanak hangot nemtetszésüknek. Stevie Niki részletesen leírta, mennyire rosszul élte meg 4. gyermeke érkezését, miután nem hagyták úgy szülni, ahogy ő szeretett volna.
„Egy gyermek születése maga a varázslat és a csoda, de nem feltétlenül jár mindig jó tapasztalattal. Miután megszültem a lányom, nem tudtam a kezembe venni vagy megnézni, legalábbis nem azonnal. Nem miatta, hanem magam miatt, mert olyan fájdalmaim voltak még akkor is.”
As magic & as amazing as child birth is, it isnt always a good experience. I couldnt even hold her or look at her after she was born - not straight away. Not because of her, but because of me, what i just went through & the pain i was still in. Theres all this pressure on how amazing it should be & what we should feel afterwards. My experience was awful - the midwife ignored my requests for the epidural "you dont need that, youve done this before" I was cohersed into a shower i didnt want, promised if i tried that, she would get me the epidural i begged for. I was told to be quiet, every scream i let out. When i finally gave birth, right there in the shower, after what felt like forever. They told me to look & to hold her but i couldnt. I couldn't turn around, i couldnt move, i couldnt open my eyes. The pain was immense, i felt paralyzed on all fours, where i didnt want to be & still labouring the placenta - which by the way, hurt just as bloody much. By the time i birthed that & got cleaned up (already in the shower) I'd say it was 40 minutes before i seen her or held her. I felt so angry & upset, still do. Thinking back, im riddled with guilt. It makes me tear up, knowing i wasnt the first to hold her, she didnt get the skin to skin the others got & it wasnt positive at all.I didnt feel encouraged, i felt judged & forced into a birth i didnt want & that could have been avoided. My husband still talks about how frustrating & upsetting it was to watch me be ignored & dismissed. Im probably not the best to deal with in labour, it hurt ALOT but i was well supported the other 3x. I just wanted to share that births dont always go as planned & although this wasnt due to medical reasons, but more so someone pushing their idea of how to birth onto me - its ok. Birth isnt always the magic others talk about. Thats fine, its still your experience & you shouldn't feel like youre alone in that. Birth is different for each of us each time. Its not always nice, but its always worth it. A terrible experience, but one of the best days of my life. So this is us, my first hold. PS. Midwives are AMAZING & i sing their praises often! This was just a crappy experience.
Stevie megkérte az orvost, hogy adjon neki epidurális érzéstelenítőt, de az csak annyit válaszolt, hogy nincs rá szüksége, hiszen már többször is szült, úgyis kibírja, majd figyelmeztette, hogy maradjon csendben, és ne jajgasson.
„Azt mondták, hogy nézzem és fogjam meg a babámat, de nem voltam képes rá. Nem tudtam megfordulni, nem tudtam mozogni, nem tudtam kinyitni a szemem, olyan fájdalmaim voltak.”
Stevie-t még mindig elönti a düh és a bűntudat, ha felidézi az emléket. Azóta sem tudja megbocsátani magának, hogy nem ő fogta meg először a kislányát, ezért arra szólítja fel a többi anyát, hogy ők ne kövessék el ugyanezt a hibát.
A Sixth Tribe című blogon megosztotta a fényképét arról, hogy végre tartja az újszülöttet, mondván, függetlenül attól, hogy milyen tapasztalatokon mennek keresztül, a legfontosabb dolog, hogy örömet szerezzenek egy csecsemőnek.