2018. 03. 22. Beáta, Izolda
Család
10 tetoválás az unikornis szerelmeseinek
Család
2018. Március 22.

10 tetoválás az unikornis szerelmeseinek

Szereted az unikornisokat, és attól sem félsz, hogy a szivárvány minden színe felkerüljön a karodra? Akkor ezek a tetoválások neked is bejönnek!
2018. Március 22.
Ha nem találtál kedvedre valót a cicás vagy a kutyás tetkók között, akkor ideje körbenézned az unikornisok földjén! A legtöbb egyszarvú tetoválás a szivárvány minden színében készült, de akad köztük hagyományos, fekete is. Minimalistától, a giccsesebb stílusig mindenki találhat olyat, ami inspirálhatja egy új tetoválásra!

Pretty hurts💖🌈😍 #unicorntattoo #watercolortattoo #tattooaddict

Nyx_Xie (@nyx_xie) által megosztott bejegyzés,

🦄🧚🏻‍♀️ 當天使遇見獨角獸 #閨蜜刺青 - ▫️歡迎預約/四/五月諮詢▪️ - - 部位：背 - 👉🏻預約刺青諮詢歡迎私訊！請閱讀以下資訊👇🏻 ————————————————— 💬主要流程： 🖤首先要確定我的風格是否是你所喜歡的 1️⃣第一趟預約諮詢/討論/報價 2️⃣諮詢時可以預約下次刺青的時間 3️⃣來現場諮詢前記得先做好功課，清楚自己想要的是什麼才不會海底撈針的不好討論喔 ————————————————— 🚨需年滿20歲 🔺不線上報價 🔺不線上報價 🔺不線上報價 ❌蟹足腫體質/孕婦哺乳者/無法刺青 ⭕️預約制/現場諮詢 📮歡迎預約諮詢紋身時段 🔜如果符合條件就快私訊貝貝吧！ ✅LINE: s8650405（主頁有連結可直接加） ————————————————— 🔳Welcome to follow me 🔲I will feel very honored ▪️紋身預約請私訊🔜 ————————————————————— #beltattoodesign#tattoo#girl#neck#tattoogirl#tattooer#tattooart#tattooartist#tattoos#girl#lovetattoo#cute#紋身#刺青#小刺青#女刺青師#微刺青#小清新#女紋身師#紋身師貝貝#watercolor#watercolortattoo#renew#unicorn#unicorntattoo#colorfultattoo#angel#angeltattoo

紋身師 | 貝貝BEL (@bel_tattoo) által megosztott bejegyzés,

