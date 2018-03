Ezt üzeni a fitneszblogger anyuka a gonosz kommentelőknek

#throwback #realtalk ⠀ You look like a whale! How can your belly be over one meter!(it’s circumference🤦‍♀️) Were you Really pregnant 🙄 you forgot to fotoshop your titties. You are too skinny now! Eat a burger! 3 babies? Typical Asians.. they multiply like rabbits. WHY ARE YOU IN SUCH A HURRY TO GET BACK INTO SHAPE? ⠀ Those are some of the comments I’ve read on my transformation pictures. And UNFORTUNATELY, I’ve seen similar replies directed towards other mothers as well. ⠀ Obviously, now that my hormones and sleep cycle are almost BACK TO NORMAL I don’t take any of those comments above serious.. ⠀⠀ But when my sleep was non existence and my emotions was all over the places those comments definitely hurt. ⠀⠀ IT HURTS because so many of them came from women!! WHY?? I don’t know 🤷‍♀️ us women should stick together!!! Encourage one another instead of tearing each other down! ⠀ COMMUNITY OVER COMPETITION 👊👊. ⠀ I took care of my body, so I could move again without pain, so I could get off my medications, so I could carry my older kids without feeling like my body was falling apart. ⠀ The physical results that came from eating healthy and working out was just a bonus. I was equally happy when I was 1 month pp vs now. ⠀⠀ The only difference is that I don’t need help to take care of my kids. I can shower without having to sit on a chair. I can walk further than 5 min from my home. ⠀ I feel Our society is so off sometime. ⠀ If us mom don’t get back into shape after giving birth, we are lazy and don’t value our health. ⠀ If we take actions to get fit, we get shun for getting back into shape too fast. ⠀ Why does it has to be either this or that? Like why? 🤷‍♀️ ⠀ So, if you want to get back in shape - go for it. If you want to chill and take it slow - - do it! ⠀ Whatever makes your motherhood transition easy and Don’t let ANYONE make you feel ashamed for taking actions towards your happiness and peace.

