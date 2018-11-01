nlc-logo

2018. 11. 01. Marianna
Baba
10 fotó, amit terhesség alatt készíts el magadról
Baba
2018. November 01.

10 fotó, amit terhesség alatt készíts el magadról

A női test fantasztikus, ahogy a terhesség alatt óriási változáson megy át, és ahogy képes utána a visszaalakulásra.
Kun Gabi
Kun Gabi
2018. November 01.
f Ajánlom

A terhesség tipikusan az az időszak, amikor arra buzdítunk, hogy minél többet fotózd magad, és nyomd a párod kezébe is a telefonját, hogy készítsen képeket rólad, mert a terhesség egy vissza nem térő alkalom, meg kell örökíteni, ahogy egyre nagyobb a hasad, és ahogy növekszik benne a gyermeked.

Később aztán érdemes kinyomtatni, eltenni albumba ezeket a képeket, hogy a gyerek nagyobb korában tudd neki mutatni, hol lakott születése előtt. Ünnepeld magad a terhesség alatt, és ne foglalkozz azzal, hogy itt-ott nagyobbra nőnek a testrészeid, inkább arra koncentrálj, hogy egy kis élet fejlődik benned.

Kapcsolódó

10 fotó, amit terhesség alatt készíts el magadról

1. A nagy testvér figyel téged!

 

 
 
 
 
 
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Guck mal! Meine Schwester is in there!! I have to admit it’s painfully cute to hear her mix German and English. I’m also really glad I’m pretty sure she is genuinely excited to be a big sister. #motherhood #cc_siblings #26weeks #BinkyMummy #thebump

Meredith (@amerryadventure) által megosztott bejegyzés, Okt 9., 2015, időpont: 5:16 (PDT időzóna szerint)

2. Miért is ne lehetne tálca?

 

 
 
 
 
 
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

it’s moving week! hooray! today will be spent stacking boxes, cleaning and taking one million donut breaks. happy monday! 🏡🍩💕

Kristen (@oldjoy) által megosztott bejegyzés, Júl 6., 2015, időpont: 8:15 (PDT időzóna szerint)

3. Sejtelmes sziluett

 

 
 
 
 
 
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Crazy to think this babe will keep growing until December! He or she is a big fan of kicking my pager when it lays on my belly and freaking out my co-residents😂

Laura Scott MD (@lauralacquer) által megosztott bejegyzés, Szept 22., 2015, időpont: 6:26 (PDT időzóna szerint)

4. A csupasz terhes pocak

5. Munkában is várandósan

6. Fitt kismama akcióban

 

 
 
 
 
 
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Yoga mama 🙌🏻 @catslavery #healthypregnancy #healthymama #healthybaby #pregnancyfitness

Ingrid & Isabel (@ingridandisabel) által megosztott bejegyzés, Júl 25., 2015, időpont: 7:04 (PDT időzóna szerint)

7. Az anyának pihenésre is szüksége van

8. Öleld át a pocakodat

 

 
 
 
 
 
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Oh little one. You are fearfully and wonderfully made. I hope of all the things you learn, I can teach you that one. Now off to make more muffins. Because #maternityleave…and because blueberries are on sale  ️

Chelsea Diamond (@chelsealdiamond) által megosztott bejegyzés, Júl 15., 2015, időpont: 7:16 (PDT időzóna szerint)

9. Nyakunkon a szülés

 

 
 
 
 
 
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Still pregnant here and waiting for his arrival 👶🏻 !! And thank you guys for all the sweet comments on my last bump photo! #40weeks + 5days

Graciela Gauna (@gracielaraquel) által megosztott bejegyzés, Szept 20., 2015, időpont: 10:35 (PDT időzóna szerint)

10. Az elmaradhatatlan tükrös szelfi

Címkék: terhesség fotó

