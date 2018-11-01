10 fotó, amit terhesség alatt készíts el magadról
A terhesség tipikusan az az időszak, amikor arra buzdítunk, hogy minél többet fotózd magad, és nyomd a párod kezébe is a telefonját, hogy készítsen képeket rólad, mert a terhesség egy vissza nem térő alkalom, meg kell örökíteni, ahogy egyre nagyobb a hasad, és ahogy növekszik benne a gyermeked.
Később aztán érdemes kinyomtatni, eltenni albumba ezeket a képeket, hogy a gyerek nagyobb korában tudd neki mutatni, hol lakott születése előtt. Ünnepeld magad a terhesség alatt, és ne foglalkozz azzal, hogy itt-ott nagyobbra nőnek a testrészeid, inkább arra koncentrálj, hogy egy kis élet fejlődik benned.
1. A nagy testvér figyel téged!
2. Miért is ne lehetne tálca?
it’s moving week! hooray! today will be spent stacking boxes, cleaning and taking one million donut breaks. happy monday! 🏡🍩💕
3. Sejtelmes sziluett
Crazy to think this babe will keep growing until December! He or she is a big fan of kicking my pager when it lays on my belly and freaking out my co-residents😂
4. A csupasz terhes pocak
Since this baby could come at any moment and this bump will then be a sweet memory & the start of our new life with Owen or Olive excuse me while I share all my last belly photos with you all. Here’s another teaser from my shoot with @augustabelle. Hope you’re doing well this morning mama! 6 more days until our due date. 👯
5. Munkában is várandósan
A silly work selfie to document my last 12 hour shift before we meet this little squish! Kudos to all of you that work these 12 hour shifts until 40 weeks. I have to call it quits at 37++ because my back is on serious fire! Oh, and my maternity scrub top hardly fits anymore. I’ll take it as a sign 😂 #babysquishcoughlin #physicianassistant #medicalfield
6. Fitt kismama akcióban
Yoga mama 🙌🏻 @catslavery #healthypregnancy #healthymama #healthybaby #pregnancyfitness
7. Az anyának pihenésre is szüksége van
First day of maternity leave and it’s already no work and all rest in our household ️ My midwife thinks I’ll either be on time or late which is ok with me. That just means a little extra time for spontaneous dates, friend brunches, sleeping in late and enjoying every last day I have with this little bump before the babe’s big debut! #39weeks
8. Öleld át a pocakodat
9. Nyakunkon a szülés
Still pregnant here and waiting for his arrival 👶🏻 !! And thank you guys for all the sweet comments on my last bump photo! #40weeks + 5days
10. Az elmaradhatatlan tükrös szelfi
reunited with my trusty old friend today! 📷 really missed my #dslr the last few months—soo happy to have her back again. 😊 P.S. I’d love to get some hair bows for my baby girl but have no idea where to even start looking. Anyone have any shop recommendations?? 🎀🎀