2018. 10. 07.
Baba
Kendőzetlenül: anyák, akik megmutatták, milyen a női test szülés után – fotók
Baba
2018. Október 07.

Kendőzetlenül: anyák, akik megmutatták, milyen a női test szülés után – fotók

Újdonsült anyukák, akik bátran megmutatják, hogy alakult át a testük a szülést követően!
Németh Orsi
Németh Orsi
2018. Október 07.
f Ajánlom

Az anyaság nem mindig csodás pillanataira is rávilágítanak a következő fotók, kendőzetlenül! Nők, újdonsült anyukák vállalják fel büszkén szülés utáni, átalakult testüket, és azt is megmutatják, milyen nehézségekkel küzdenek meg az első időszakban. Szuper anyukák, extraédes babákkal!

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

{Postpartum} “Living in the newborn haze of sleep deprivation, unmade beds, pjs all day, too much tv, millions of nappies and breastfeeding.all.day. 🤱⠀ _ I’ve been so honest with you all through my pregnancy journey, and I wanted to continue to be honest after. I don’t want people to think I’ve just bounced back (😂lol) or suddenly to hide myself away - why should I share photos of my big bump and be proud of it, then suddenly become ashamed as soon as the baby is out? 🤷‍♀️⠀ _ As a society, we are so conditioned to hide our postpartum bodies, to be ashamed of loose skin and stretch marks and saggy bellies and breasts. Theres so much pressure to bounce back, suck it in, cover it up... But the stupidest part is that most of us have it, to some degree or another!! 🤷‍♀️ _ So why the hell are we all hiding away - fear of judgement? We should be proud of our bodies that grew, nourished and birthed our precious babies, and continue to feed them once they’re out. ⠀ _ I would be lying if I said I loved the way my body looks now, but I’m ok with it. Carrying two very large babies, gaining and losing 33kg then gaining another 25kg and having 2 c cections (which by the way - I had no idea about the C-section tum until I got it 😬) has left me with lots of loose skin, more stretch marks than I’d ever imagined and a bellybutton that is unrecognizable. _ But I’m not out to try and “get my body back”... why? Because it never bloody went anywhere!! It was here the whole time, growing humans - I’m pretty sure I should be giving it a damn break not punishing it when it’s done so much for me.💕⠀ _ Plus, right now I just want to eat when I’m hungry (which is ALL the time) take it slow and enjoy this precious time, because it will be over in the blink of an eye!”💙💜@sarahbaughen ⠀ Words and image credit: @sarahbaughen. #fourthtrimester #postpartum #momlife #instsmom #this_is_postpartum #motheringwithoutfear #love #loveyourdamnself #birthwithoutfear #inspirepregnancy #motherhood #celebrating_my_postpartum #takebackpostpartum ⠀

@ takebackpostpartum által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

“I’ve been battling with myself about this post all day trying to get the courage to share. This is me 7 days post birth, real, raw and vulnerable. I’ve always battled with self confidence and body image. My pregnancy with Lily I gained a lot of weight and it was a daily battle with the scales. This pregnancy was different I had already gained weight due to health issues and then I had surgery at 14 weeks. Recovery didn’t go as planned and I ended up having a hospital stay but I never once got on the scales. I know my body will never be as it was it’s homed and grown children. I will learn to love every imperfect bump scar and line because without them I wouldn’t have my beautiful family.” @days.with.the.family • • • Image and words belong to @days.with.the.family. #postpartum #7dayspostpartum #postpartumbody #realrawvulnerable #babybody #motherhood #postbirth #birthphotography #birthphotographer #baby #momlife #selflove #raisingstrongwomen #tigerstripes #imperfections #newbaby #nothingbutlove #newborn #selfportrait #loveyourself #takebackpostpartum

@ takebackpostpartum által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

“I spent Mothers Day blissfully disconnected with all my boys. 💛 Instead of posting a done up photo depicting the highlight reel version of motherhood, I wanted to share this picture... because THIS is motherhood. This picture was taken hours after Cash arrived & it shows the reality of how much your mind, body & soul change after bringing life into the world. Stretch marks, saggy skin, exhaustion, a body that will never be the same... but 1000% worth it for the reward I received. 💛 To all you beautiful mamas out there rocking the body motherhood gave you!” 👊🏼 @mandi_kamp #takebackpostpartum #birthwithoutfear #postpartum #honestmotherhood . Image belongs to the person tagged. Do not alter or use without their permission.

@ takebackpostpartum által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

“When I was pregnant with Paisley, there was always one thing that I would obsess about that scared me more than giving birth for the first time, #postpartum #depression. I would lay awake at night in fear of what emotions I would have after having her. Would I love her? Would I hate her? Would I feel resentment for what my body just went through? These are all very real thoughts that I had and I couldn’t get them out of my head. After dealing with depression and #anxiety my entire life, I was certain that going through it postpartum was inevitable. Then I had her and I felt....fine. In fact, I felt better than I had in my entire life. I felt happy and strong and powerful like I had just done something no other human ever could. Maybe it was just the #oxytocin talking but it was a feeling like I was floating on a cloud. Then days and weeks and months went by and the exhaustion finally set in. Around 6 months postpartum I started feeling defeated. Like if I didn’t get some kind of break soon then I would end up breaking myself. I remember sitting in my truck, tears streaming down my face because Paisley did a number of things that day that made me question whether or not I was a good mom. I felt this way for a couple weeks and then I finally was able to pull myself out of it. I’m not a doctor so I’m not sure if it was #PPD or not, but what I do know is that whatever you’re going through be it exhaustion, PPD, #PPA or even just feeling tired—you are GOING to get through this. Ask someone for help. Tell them you need their support. Take some time to practice self love and self care. You can’t pour from an empty glass. I know it’s hard, but you aren’t alone and you should never feel like you aren’t worthy enough to get the help you need. You are beyond worthy. You are the warrior goddess Mama that birthed that beautiful baby and you deserve every ounce of support and love that you can get. Don’t give up.” 🦋 @chloeandpaisley . . . Image belongs to the person tagged. Do not alter or use without their permission. #postpartum #birthwithoutfear #takebackpostpartum #motherhood #selflove #selfcare

@ takebackpostpartum által megosztott bejegyzés,

Címkék: szülés után női test

