Így néz ki egy anya hasa, miután megszülte hármas ikreit
Desiree Fortin hármas ikreket szült, őszinte Instagram-oldalán kendőzetlenül írta le tapasztalatait, milyen volt a terhesség három babával a méhében.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Dear Self, Sometimes you need a reminder of all the amazing things you are! It’s hard to believe you carried three babies at one time, but you did. This truly proved how remarkable and strong your body is. I know it wasn’t easy and I know sometimes it is hard to see how beautiful you really are. Your hope wounds, the stretch marks, extra skin and all, are a representation of strength, beauty, and love!! They are your story!! Self, you are valued! You make a difference. I know your body has changed dramatically since birthing your babies and it is the most beautiful thing I have seen in you, not just physically but mentally and emotionally. I know your journey as a Mom has brought on some struggles, but your confidence radiates even though you don’t have a clue what you’re doing. You walk your journey empowered and inspire others. I know you can’t always see the impact you are making, but you’re vulnerability is touching hearts. Continue to walk in strength and have grace for those hard days. Self, don’t be so hard on yourself. You’re an amazing Mom. There is power in loving you for you. Don’t you forget it! Sincerely, Yourself. (SWIPE👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻) • • • • Mom strong tee: @lennylemons Necklace: @madewithlovebyangie #artgaleri #thebump #strongmom #postpartumbody #postpartum #photos_dailydose #artselect #inspirepregnancy #pregnantandperfect #twins #postpartumfitness #active #fitmoms #arthelp #likeforlike #followforfollow #bodypositive #selflove #selflovegeneration #birthwithoutfear #body #photos_dailydose #empoweringwomen #empoweredbirthproject #womenirl #rslove #inspire #teamself
Fortin gyermekei Charlize, Sawyer és Jax remekül érzik magukat, anyjuk pedig büszkén mutatja meg a világnak terhességi csíkjait, lerántva a leplet arról, mennyire megváltoztatta testét a terhesség és a szülés.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
“For every women unhappy with her postpartum marks, there is one wishing she had them.” I love this quote. I once was her, the "one," waiting, wishing, hoping to be a Mother. Finding out I was finally going to be a Mom was one most incredible feelings. It didn't matter whether I was going to give birth naturally or have a cesarean (however you do it, you’re amazing). And it didn't matter that my body was going to change drastically. I was finally going to be a Mom, a Mom to triplets! And although I never imagined my body would look the way it does now, it represents so much more. There is a lot of extra skin, stretch marks, sag and wrinkles. And while my new Mom body may be hard to love sometimes, it is a new me that represents the power of the female body and the miracle of carrying three babies. As I have shared before, I call my postpartum marks my "Hope wounds" and they have taught me a greater meaning of self-love and appreciation for my body. I think that it is important to change our Mom body perspectives. There is empowerment for yourself in loving yourself. Our postpartum marks are stories of hope, stories of love, and sometimes stories of loss. There is so much beauty in our Mom bodies because above all they represent life, our children, and the undeniable love we have for them. For the "one"somewhere wishing, hoping, praying for her miracle, this is for you. For the one who delivered and lost your baby, I know these are all you physically have left of your angel. You are strong mama. And to all the Mama's struggling to love themselves: you're beautiful, strong, and may you be empowered to love yourself a little more today!! Choose to change your perspective because your beautiful! Bra/Undies: @knix >>> the most incredible bra and underwear I own!!! P.S EXCITING NEWS Next week I leave for an amazing Body + Love Workshop by @sarahsapora I’m so excited to be surrounded and inspired by an amazing group of people all supporting each other! I will be share more details in my stories 💕
Üzent azoknak a nőknek is, akiket zavarnak teste terhesség utáni változásai: szerinte a terhescsíkok a remény üzenetét hordozzák, amik emlékeztetik őt a küzdelemre és testének elfogadására.
Fortin ugyanis nehéz utat járt be a szülés előtt: policisztás petefészek-szindrómát diagnosztizáltak nála, így mesterséges megtermékenyítéssel esett teherbe.
A trió szülése után a testem sokat változott. “Tele vagyok ráncokkal, rengeteg a bőr, aminek redői folyton csúszkának egymáson, és nem sokat tehetek ellene. De változtattam a nézőpontomon és megláttam ebben a szépséget” – mondta Fortine.
A hármasikrek édesanyja 55 ezer Instagram-követőjének azt is elárulta, hogy szerinte a szülés utáni időszak a nőknél új perspektívát és sok elfogadást igényel. „Nagyra kell értékelnünk, amit a testünk tesz értünk, meg kell tanulnunk szeretni magunkat így is.”