Ezért tanítsd meg a gyerekednek, hogy ne egyen a földről
Az egyik legnagyobb kritika, amit a modern szülőségről hallani, az, hogy túlságosan is óvják mindentől a gyereket. Persze mindig van kivétel, lazább szülőket is találni. Azonban Milly Smith blogger és gyereke esete azt mutatja, nem mindig baj, ha kicsit túlféltjük néha a babánkat.
This highlights how damn important it is to make sure you teach your children to NOT eat things off the floor and to show them to you immediately. Eli has been taught he doesn’t put anything in his mouth from the floor even if he knows it’s a sweet. He ALWAYS has to double check and we reinforce it constantly. - This is a levothyroxine tablet for a thyroid disorder I have and strong enough to put Eli in intensive care. I am the most careful person with my tablets but even the most careful person in the world will have human error which is why it’s not enough to just keep your meds out of reach. - Eli picked this up off the kitchen floor and immediately came to me to show me. If he’d have swallowed this I’d be in a&e right now or worse. TEACH CHILDREN NOT TO PUT STUFF IN THEIR MOUTHS FROM THE FLOOR. We taught Eli from a very very young age and so far we’ve never had a problem, fingers crossed. Even more important in a household that has a lot of medication.
Milly az Instagramon osztott meg fotót és megjegyzést arról, miért nem engedi meg soha, hogy fia, Eli a padlóról egyen. A nő, aki nyíltan beszél arról, hogy különböző gyógyszereket szed fizikai és mentális egészsége érdekében, az után figyelmeztette a többi szülőt, hogy Eli az egyik, a földre leesett gyógyszerét megtalálta.
„Elinek azt tanítottuk, hogy semmit se vegyen a szájába, amit a padlón talál, még akkor sem, ha tudja, hogy az édesség. Kétszer meg kell néznie, mi az, mi pedig megerősítjük abban, ha ehető. A fiam a pajzsmirigy-rendellenességemre szedett gyógyszert találta meg, és rögtön megmutatta nekem. Ha lenyelte volna, akkor most a sürgősségin lennénk.”