Így néz ki valójában egy nő teste szülés után – fotók
A Jan Harshe blogger által indított oldal olyan nőket mutat be, akik hajlandók voltak megosztani szülés után készült fotókat a testükről. Ezek végre a maguk igaz valójában mutatják be őket és az anyaság nem mindig csodás és könnyű pillanatait, hogy erőt adjanak a többi újdonsült szülőnek, anyának, ha épp egyedül érezné magát.
"Well, I know a lot of you guys are probably thinking 'why would she post this picture', but, it took me 18 months to get here, 18 months to not cry when I look in the mirror, 18 months to finally feel beautiful in my own skin again! No one warns you about the dark sides of motherhood and pregnancy.. no one gives you a heads up on how much you change physically and mentally after you become a mother. It's been a long and hard postpartum ride for me.. 18 months after my first son and 5 months after my second son I feel like I can finally see the light ✨ and it genuinely feels amazing. 💖 Cheers to you mamas who are battling postpartum depression and still getting up everyday for your children! Cheers to you mamas who still cry about the marks on your skin from birthing your perfect babies! Cheer to motherhood, cheers to knowing that this too shall pass! And things will get better." 💗 @alexandrabrea_ ©2017 by Alexandra Kilmurray All rights reserved _ #motherhood #postpartum #postpartumdepression #babies #takebackpostpartum
"My life... it's messy as hell but it sure has the funniest moments. Like tandem breastfeeding my 1 1/2 yr old and my 3 week old. I am doing a good job! I tell myself that at the hardest moments multiple times a day and it sometimes helps lol." @bre_natureseeker _ #breastfeeding #tandumbreastfeeding #circusact #motherhood #badassbreastfeeder #boymom #positivevibes #positivethoughts #positiveattitude #balance #icandothis #takebackpostpartum
Feeling this. ❤️ “My body feels broken... everything hurts... I don’t feel like I’m bonding as easily this time around... today has gone to shit.” @austinbirthphotos _ These are excerpts from my raw postpartum session with this incredible woman, mother, human, photographer and friend @heathergallagher.photography _ #takebackpostpartum #postpartumwithoutfear #motherhoodunplugged #motherhood #birthbecomesher #birthwithoutfear #candidmotherhood #fourthtrimester #thesincerestoryteller #dearphotographer #postpartum #birthphotographer
“When I was pregnant with Paisley, there was always one thing that I would obsess about that scared me more than giving birth for the first time, #postpartum #depression. I would lay awake at night in fear of what emotions I would have after having her. Would I love her? Would I hate her? Would I feel resentment for what my body just went through? These are all very real thoughts that I had and I couldn’t get them out of my head. After dealing with depression and #anxiety my entire life, I was certain that going through it postpartum was inevitable. Then I had her and I felt....fine. In fact, I felt better than I had in my entire life. I felt happy and strong and powerful like I had just done something no other human ever could. Maybe it was just the #oxytocin talking but it was a feeling like I was floating on a cloud. Then days and weeks and months went by and the exhaustion finally set in. Around 6 months postpartum I started feeling defeated. Like if I didn’t get some kind of break soon then I would end up breaking myself. I remember sitting in my truck, tears streaming down my face because Paisley did a number of things that day that made me question whether or not I was a good mom. I felt this way for a couple weeks and then I finally was able to pull myself out of it. I’m not a doctor so I’m not sure if it was #PPD or not, but what I do know is that whatever you’re going through be it exhaustion, PPD, #PPA or even just feeling tired—you are GOING to get through this. Ask someone for help. Tell them you need their support. Take some time to practice self love and self care. You can’t pour from an empty glass. I know it’s hard, but you aren’t alone and you should never feel like you aren’t worthy enough to get the help you need. You are beyond worthy. You are the warrior goddess Mama that birthed that beautiful baby and you deserve every ounce of support and love that you can get. Don’t give up.” 🦋 @chloeandpaisley #motherhood #motherhoodrising #motherhoodsimplified #momlife #motherhoodlife #motherhoodthroughinstagram #honestlymothering #selflove #selfcare #takebackpostpartum
Yup. This kid is upside down. Trying to unblock a milk duct 😂😂 Post partum looks a little like this 👊🏽 ✔Tired as fuck ✔Leaking tits ✔Infected and blocked milk ducts ✔A floppy gut ✔Uneven boobs ✔Tears (quite a few) ✔Covered in baby shit, vomit and piss ✔Bleeding cracked nips ✔Pretending you are listening to your 7 and 9 year old but you don't know what the fuck they are saying ✔Eating and drinkng more than you did when you were pregnant As you can see its super glamorous and I wouldn't change it for the world. Also this need to "bounce" back ? Our bodies carried a human for 40 weeks, birthed the bloody thing, the last thing we shoukd worry about is loosing weight, or getting back to normal, or trying to be a hero and do everything. I learnt my lesson with the first two. It does sweet fuck all for your mental health Thank your amazing body for doing such an awesome job. Don't expect too much from your self and remember this too shall pass. From a blistered nipple mumma xx @benessa_v #takebackpostpartum
"Comment with a 🎉 if you have any of the following: stretch marks, cellulite, a mama pooch, a papa pooch, just yer average pooch, a six pack, long legs, short legs, a big butt, a teensy butt, an in-between butt, muscles, fat anywhere on your body, dark-toned skin, light-toned skin, ANY TONE OF SKIN COLOR, a lot of facial hair, no facial hair, one arm - or two (or three!), birth marks of any kind, scars of any kind, freckles, eyelashes, a neck, etc, etc, etc. My point? 🍉 ALL OF THE ABOVE - AND MORE - PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTICS THAT UNIQUELY MAKE UP YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, LOVABLE, & WORTHY OF RESPECT, ACCEPTANCE, AND (YOU GUESSED IT!) LOVE. 🍉 There is nothing you need to lose or change or limit EXCEPT the beliefs that keep you thinking you are ONLY of value when you are losing & changing & limiting. YOU WERE BORN INTO WORTHINESS, MY LOVES. You are awe-some for existing in the body you have - and guess what the coolest part is? YOU DON’T EVEN HAVE TO LOVE YOUR BODY RIGHT NOW TO ATTAIN THAT WORTHINESS. You can show up with as much body-hating baggage as I did after I birthed my daughter in 2015. All that is needed is the willingness - if even for a single moment in your day! - to believe in something DIFFERENT." 🎉 @thelindsaywolf #postpartumbody #takebackpostpartum
"I may be a little softer but ultimately I am stronger and these marks just remind me of where I once tightly held and grew Emilia Ren. This body, ME, I may not be the same but if she can find so much comfort and safety in this body, I will as well." @whenalexsmiles ❤️ #3weekspostpartum #takebackpostpartum
"This is a picture I most likely will not keep up for very long. This is me, at the peak of my postpartum depression. I asked Shiloh to take a picture of me, so I could remember how far I’d come, if I ever came out of it. I was lower than low, I wasn’t even myself. Looking back at this photo I remember perfectly the pain I felt, the dread in waking up everyday, the physical pain that engulfed me from thoughts in my brain. I had never known consuming, mind altering emotion such as this that flooded every fiber of my being, making its way through my veins like a plague. This is what postpartum depression looks like, or at least what it did for me. I didn’t want to leave this life, but it seemed like the only way that would rid me of the pain I was in. I didn’t ask for it, it wasn’t welcome. But there it was, and I kicked its fucking ass and beat it to the ground before I let it consume me, or much worse, take my life." @themanifestingmamma #thisisppd . . . . #ppd #postpartumdepression #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealth #overcomingppd #mentalhealthsupport #communityovercompetition #stopcensoringmotherhood #motherhoodunited #motherhoodrising #motherhood #takebackpostpartum
"The reality of being a #twinmom: the dreaded #looseskin or what I like to call my #twinskin 😉 The first year after having my twins, as I lost the 60+lbs I had put on, I was mortified by my stomach, the stretchmarks/tears, and the looseness of the skin. Although I can't in all honesty say I particularly like it, I have become more and more confident, and proud of what my body was able to accomplish! My abs are getting more and more toned and defined as I continue to count macros and workout & run daily, but my poor belly will likely never be the same, and today I am okay with that." 😙 @twin_momma_fitness _ #takebackpostpartum #lovetheskinyourein #postpartumbody #loveyourself #confidence #inspire #motivation #youdontknowmystory #bodypositive