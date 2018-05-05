A fitneszedző anyuka saját szelfijein mutatta meg a szülés utáni valóságot
Ahogy mostanában egyre több kismamának, Neema Sempebwa 39 éves személyi edzőnek is nagyon elege lett abból a képből, amit a mainstream média sugároz a frissen szült anyukáknak. Eszerint szülés után rögtön eltűnik a has, és a fölös kilóktól sem olyan ördöngösség mielőbb megszabadulni.
Massive buzz around the new ‘prince’ born yesterday… and more so about how amazing Kate looked merely hours after he was born. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Made me flick through my camera roll at one of the first pics of me post pregnancy.. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Each woman will experience a different post partum journey. No one really knows what goes on behind each one. So let’s not compare- let’s celebrate our own ones. Let’s not criticise- let’s embrace. 💕 . . . . . #postpartum #fitmom #postpartumbody #love #baby #momlife #pregnancy #motherhood #motivation #weightloss #postpartumfitness #mom #workout #mumlife #fitfam #pregnant #fitmum #postpartumjourney #healthy #newmom #transformation #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyle #fitnessjourney #postnatal #health #babygirl #fitmomsofig #10monthepostpartum ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Ezzel szemben a valóság Neema szerint az, hogy még a szülés után 9 hónappal is vannak az emberen fölös kilók, közvetlenül a baba születése után pedig a legtöbb anyukának valószínűleg az alakja lesz a legkisebb gondja egy rendszeres ellátásra szoruló csöppség mellett.
9 MONTHS POST PARTUM (Swipe ➡️ for the video) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Wow- today I feel overly emotional… I carried Lana for 9 months.. and now she has blessed this world for 9 months.💕 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pic on the left was taken a few hours before Lana arrived. I was actually in the early stages of labour but thought I just had a tummy ache 😂. It also happened to be my birthday that day too ️. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This journey is far from complete…it takes time and to be honest – I feel not much has changed in the body in the last couple of months – but I’m continuing with my weekly workouts and eating as healthy as possible too. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I still carry my souvenir stretch marks and loose skin which I’m now at peace with. It took a while to get there. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ To any new mammas or mammas to be – listen to your body. The post partum body is just as delicate and precious as the pregnant body. Please don’t expect to just be able to do all that you did beforehand immediately after giving birth. Each woman is different – so ensure you work to the capabilities of YOUR body and not an Instagram body. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The female body is simply magical ️ . . . #postpartum #fitmom #postpartumbody #love #baby #momlife #pregnancy #motherhood #motivation #weightloss #postpartumfitness #mom #workout #mumlife #fitfam #pregnant #fitmum #postpartumjourney #healthy #newmom #transformation #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyle #fitnessjourney #postnatal #health #babygirl #fitmomsofig ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
A korábban személyi edzőként dolgozó Neema beismerte, hogy nincs ez másként vele sem, hiába sportolt korábban sokkal többet az átlagnál. Ennek ellenére boldog kislányával, mert mint mondja a terhességgel és a szüléssel egy olyan csoda részese lehetett, amire csak a női test képes.
When will I get back to my pre pregnancy body? 🤷🏽♀️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Probably never… but that’s not a bad or negative thing. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌟Does it mean I won’t be stronger? No 🌟Does it mean I won’t be fitter? No 🌟Does it mean I won’t ever feel good about myself? No ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It may seem from the above photos that I’m pretty much back to pre pregnancy body- well I’m not. I’m way softer and squidgy now- I’ve got a nice collection of stretchmarks and loose skin. Yes of course I have days when I yearn for stretch mark free skin and a wrinkle free tummy – I would be lying if I said otherwise. However- it’s not the most important thing to me. I just want to be strong and fit. I want to be able to run around after my munchkin in years to come and and lift her in my arms when she needs me to. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Will a super flat tummy and visible abs make me a better person- a better mum? NO! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m grateful for this body every single day for the beautiful fact that it allowed me to carry and deliver the munchkin. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m still going to exercise and get my strength back – I still want to be able to do the things in the gym that I used to love doing- but it’s not all about just how it makes me look. Exercise for me is as much for my mental wellbeing as it is for my physical wellbeing. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I had no idea how my body would change and respond to pregnancy and birth. But it has changed. I have changed too. It’s a natural progression. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m no longer chasing the person I was or the body I had. I want to strive to be a better version – mentally, emotional and physically. ️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In other news- I really need to do something different with my hair! 🤷🏽♀️🤦🏾♀️ . . . #postpartum #fitmom #postpartumbody #love #baby #momlife #pregnancy #motherhood #motivation #weightloss #postpartumfitness #mom #workout #mumlife #fitfam #pregnant #fitmum #postpartumjourney #healthy #newmom #transformation #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyle #fitnessjourney #postnatal #health #babygirl #fitmomsofig
Éppen ezért igyekszik türelemmel lenni, megadni az időt testének a visszaalakulásra, és Instagram-oldalára hetente feltöltött retusálatlan szelfijeivel más kismamákat is erre biztat.
(Forrás: The Sun)