Második gyermekét szülte a nő, akinek anorexiája miatt nem lehet gyereke

Saturday nights ... meals in heels!! Wow last night was hard, I think this little dude has realised “woah I cry...and Boobs appear !” 😂 by 4am this morning I was on the edge of sanity with 3hours sleep and a 20min nap in days. I just have to remember this little guy is getting used to life outside the cosy womb and it’s super hard for him too #breastfeeding #breastfeedingishard #babylove #sleeplessinglasgow #parentingunplugged @breastfeedingmagazine @breastfeedingmommas #babiesofinstagram

A post shared by Emma ‘She-Can’ O'Neil (@em_on_life) on Apr 15, 2018 at 4:48am PDT