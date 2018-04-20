nlc-logo

2018. 04. 20. Tivadar
Baba
Ilyen a valódi élet kisgyermekes anyaként – vicces fotók
Baba
2018. Április 20.

Ilyen a valódi élet kisgyermekes anyaként – vicces fotók

Anyának lenni humorérzék nélkül lehetetlen.
NLCafé
2018. Április 20.
f Ajánlom

Desiree Fortin hármasikrek és még egy kisebb baba édesanyja, és nem mellesleg Insta-celebritás. Több mint harmincezer követője elsősorban az őszinte, de gyönyörűen megkomponált és kétségtelenül mulattató fotókat díjazza, melyekkel Desiree a mindennapjait dokumentálja.

„RIP mom truth” című sorozatában néha vicces, néha nagyon inspiráló módon mutatja be, hogy három totyogóval mi az, ami soha nem tér vissza a szülés előtti kerékvágásba.

Például a tiszta lakástól biztosan el lehet búcsúzni egy időre. 

Ugyanez vonatkozik az alvásra is (figyeljétek meg a gyerekek pólóját: „a szundizás a gyengéké”)

A szexi fehérneműk ideje sem most van.

A relax napok nem biztos, hogy háborítatlanul fognak telni.

És ha leülnél egy jó könyvvel, célszerű rögtön mesekönyvet választani.

Okay guys, the truth is, I actually don’t like to read 😂😩 BUT this was one of the reoccurring #ripmomtruths that many of you sent in, so I had to do it. Can you relate or do you still find time to sit back, relax, and read a good book?? I’m sure we can all relate to reading kid books though-over and over again! Our babes are obsessed with anything Thomas the Train Engine. We are definitely huge on kid books in this household! What’s your child’s favorite book? Tee: @themomculture Leggings: @lularoemarissaandgayle • • • • • #triplets #tripletmom #teammotherly #lularoe #lularoeleggings #storytime #childrensbooks #mommyblogger #momblog #mama #momlife #motherhood #motherhoodthroughig #instacute #mothercountry #postpartum #thebump #aheadofthecurve #happy #baby #smile #blog #influencer #kidlife #kidlifeisthebestlife #kidlifestyle #style #kidfashion #reading

A post shared by Desiree Fortin (@thefortintrio) on

Teljesen fölösleges frizurát csinálni, ezért direkt jó, hogy nem is lesz rá időd.

És tény, hogy a tested sem lesz olyan, mint a szülés előtt.

Cserébe viszont az új te erős, magabiztos, gyönyörű, és köszöni, nagyon jól van. 

Raising Gentlemen ❤️ There is something really special about being a Mama to boys. I don’t know what I’m doing half the time, But what I do know is that I will do what I can to raise gentlemen. Gentlemen who are respectful. Gentlemen who are loving and honest. Gentlemen who open doors for ladies. Gentlemen who set an example of kindness and love to those around them. Gentlemen whose hearts shine because Jesus lives in them. Cheers to all you Mama’s of Boys!! What is your favorite thing about raising gentlemen?? Dress: @shopcarissamiss • • • #triplets #tripletmom #teammotherly #twins #twinboys #twinmom #identicaltwins #mommyblogger #momblog #mama #momlife #motherhood #motherhoodthroughig #instacute #mothercountry #postpartum #thebump #aheadofthecurve #happy #baby #smile #blog #influencer #kidlife #kidlifeisthebestlife #kidlifestyle #style #kidfashion #mamaofboys

A post shared by Desiree Fortin (@thefortintrio) on

Forrás: Yahoo.

Kiemelt képünk: Instagram/@thefortintrio

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: anyaság humor totyogó kisgyerekes anya hármas ikrek instagram

még több cikk

