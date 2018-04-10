„Minden szülés csodálatos, akár a konyhában, akár egy műtőasztalon történik”

Catie Atkinson művész gyönyörű képein szeretné azt üzenni a császáros anyukáknak, hogy ők ugyanannyi tiszteletet és elismerést érdemelnek, mint a hüvelyi úton szült anyukák. Atkinson két gyermek anyukája, de egyik gyermekét sem császármetszéssel hozta világra, csupán ilyen nagy az empátia benne, hogy a művészetével szeretné segíteni a császáros anyukák lelki békéjét.

Otthon született mindkét gyermekem, ezért is csoportosulnak az első képeim az otthonszülés és vízben szülés témák köré. De pár tucat festmény után rájöttem, hogy ezzel kihagyom az anyukák egy nagy csoportját a munkámból, pedig ők ugyanannyi tiszteletet érdemelnek, és láttatni kell azt is, hogy az ő élményeik is gyönyörűek, hiszen életet adtak egy embernek.