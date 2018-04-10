„Minden szülés csodálatos, akár a konyhában, akár egy műtőasztalon történik”
Catie Atkinson művész gyönyörű képein szeretné azt üzenni a császáros anyukáknak, hogy ők ugyanannyi tiszteletet és elismerést érdemelnek, mint a hüvelyi úton szült anyukák. Atkinson két gyermek anyukája, de egyik gyermekét sem császármetszéssel hozta világra, csupán ilyen nagy az empátia benne, hogy a művészetével szeretné segíteni a császáros anyukák lelki békéjét.
Otthon született mindkét gyermekem, ezért is csoportosulnak az első képeim az otthonszülés és vízben szülés témák köré. De pár tucat festmény után rájöttem, hogy ezzel kihagyom az anyukák egy nagy csoportját a munkámból, pedig ők ugyanannyi tiszteletet érdemelnek, és láttatni kell azt is, hogy az ő élményeik is gyönyörűek, hiszen életet adtak egy embernek.
Az első császáros festményének azt a címet adta, hogy „Itt történt a csoda”, amivel aztán óriási sikereket ért el, ez motiválta arra, hogy több szempontból is megfesse a császármetszést.
„Azok az anyukák, akik sürgősségi császáron esnek át, gyakran csalódottak és intenzív gyászt éreznek. Túl sokan vannak, akik azt gondolják, hogy a császármetszés miatt kudarcot vallottak a szülés során. A célom, hogy emlékeztessem az anyukákat, hogy milyen hihetetlenül erősek és bátrak attól függetlenül, hogy milyen módon szültek. Abban hiszek, hogy minden szülés szent és csodálatos, akár a konyhában, akár egy műtőasztalon történik.”
Cesarean mamas- this one’s for you. I hope you know that you are worthy. That you are a warrior. That you are brave and powerful and strong as f✨ck. I hope you know that birthing your baby on an operating table makes you no less of a mother. No less of a goddess. Your birth story is holy and that beautiful scar on your belly is sacred as sh✨t. You are worthy of praise and celebration, honor and admiration. I hope that you know it was worth it. Knowing this does NOT mean you can’t mourn your dream. It does NOT mean “you and your baby are safe- that’s all that matters!” It does NOT mean you can’t wish things had gone differently. But I hope that underneath it all, you can find beauty in what was. What is. Your baby. Your birth. Your strength. Your healing. Your story. Your journey wasn’t easy. Perhaps it unfolded much differently than you had hoped- perhaps it shook you to your core and left you feeling the immense weight of a “what if” and “why”. Perhaps you’re still wading through the heavy emotions of disappointment, anger, and grief. Perhaps you always will. But whatever feelings you hold in your heart and in your womb, I hope that you can look at your scar and say “Hell yes, it was worth it. And hell yea, I am worthy” 💛💛💛💛 *this post was written for mamas who might be struggling with an unexpected or undesired cesarean birth. I recognize that there are mamas that choose to have planned/elective cesarean births who might not resonate with the message in this post. I honor them as well – as I honor all mothers, all womxn, and all beings.
✨🌸✨Scarred, but still standing. Bruised, but not broken. Grateful, but not without grief. There’s deep healing to do, inside and out– but we’re here to do it, together. ✨🌸✨ #cesareanawarenessmonth continues and I’m here to honor all of you incredible belly birth mamas. We need to do better, as a country and as a culture, to support women who have had cesarean births. We need to create meaningful change in hospital procedure and help bring down our csection rates (32%) without stigmatizing women who have experienced belly births. And we need to shift the narrative within the “birth world” so that csection mamas do not feel left out. Cesearan birth is not the “easy way out.” It does not mean you failed. It does not mean you are any less of a goddess or that your birth was any less sacred or beautiful. There may be much healing to do, but we are here to do it, together. ✨🙏✨We are discussing cesarean birth, swapping birth stories, and sharing healing resources over in the PranaMama Community Room on FB. Join us there and follow @pranamama.tv for more csection support this month. ✨🙏✨