10 csodálatos, végtelenül őszinte fotó az otthonszülésről
Baba
2018. Április 06.

10 csodálatos, végtelenül őszinte fotó az otthonszülésről

Kevés megosztóbb téma létezik az anyukák körében, itthon erősen szabályozzák is az otthonszülést, de a világ más részein szabadabban választhatnak a nők, hogy otthon vagy kórházban szeretnének szülni.
K.G.
2018. Április 06.
f Ajánlom

A következő képeken csupa otthonszületés látható, és mindegyikre igaz az, hogy végtelenül intim és békés pillanatnak tűnik, ahogy otthon születik meg a baba. Otthon nagyobb a mozgástere az anyának, nyugodtabban tudja fogadni a babáját, mint idegen, kórházi körülmények között, ami abszolút jól lejön a képekről is.

Kapcsolódó

Nem buzdítanék senkit arra, hogy otthon szüljön, mert nyilván sok esetben szükség van arra, hogy egy kórházban, szakértő kezek beavatkozzanak a szülésbe, és adott esetben akár megmentsék a baba és anya életét. De kétségtelen, hogy ettől függetlenül varázslatosak ezek az otthonszülésről készült fotók.

 

Beautiful! 💐 @tcbirthphotographer

GentleBirth.com (@gentlebirthofficial) által megosztott bejegyzés, Márc 12., 2018, időpont: 7:04 (PDT időzóna szerint)

 

Hey little breech.. hey little foot.. come as you need, you are supported… Amazing photo @katekennedybirthphotography But even more amazing the support for this to happen and to the mama and babe ! Repost below 💜 One of my highlights from 2017…and EVER, when this little girl arrived in a quiet, surprise footling breech home waterbirth! ❤️#thisisbirth : @katekennedybirthphotography #weareallinthistogether #thecircleofbirth #circleofbirth #birthstories #birthstory #podcast #pregnant #homebirth #birthwithoutfear #doula #midwife #studentmidwife #birthworker #homebirthmidwives #homebirthstory #birth #wisewoman #supportmidwives #continuityofcare #wisewomen #birthpodcast #birthstorypodcast #waterbirth

Circle of Birth 🌀Stories via🎙 (@thecircleofbirth) által megosztott bejegyzés, Ápr 5., 2018, időpont: 2:35 (PDT időzóna szerint)

 

I don’t know if I could ever be more in love with the images from @austinbirthphotos birth. Every time I look at them I feel goosebumps and my heart melts. Kayla and Foxe did this on their own terms and she is my true inspiration. Love you Kayla and can’t wait to see you at my birth VERY soon! . . . . #birth #birthbecomesher #birthphotography #birthphotographer #sanantoniobirth #sanantoniobirthphotography #sanantoniobirthphotographer #empoweredbirthproject #thebirthhour #birthisbeautiful #thebirthroom #motherhood #naturalbirth #childbirth #justborn #homebirth #postpartum #stopcensoringmotherhood #clickinmoms #newborn #motherhoodrising #bumpbirthandbeyond #postpartum #thebump #normalizebirth #stopcensoringbirth #empoweringwomen #empoweredbirth #freebirth

Vanessa Mendez | Photographer (@vanessamendezphotography) által megosztott bejegyzés, Ápr 5., 2018, időpont: 10:48 (PDT időzóna szerint)

 

Newborn goodness and just-born baby lips. I’ll take that any day 🤗

Sarah Withers | Phx, AZ (@dwellandramble) által megosztott bejegyzés, Ápr 5., 2018, időpont: 11:21 (PDT időzóna szerint)

 

Fresh babe gettin checked. That widdo tongue. 😛

Anna Nodolf (@adndesigns) által megosztott bejegyzés, Ápr 5., 2018, időpont: 11:46 (PDT időzóna szerint)

 

Some more recent pictures from a newborn exam.

Mercy Eizenga (@dentonmidwife) által megosztott bejegyzés, Ápr 5., 2018, időpont: 6:48 (PDT időzóna szerint)

 

We thought it would be a fast labor, and I was terrified I would miss it. Weeks upon weeks of prodromal labor tends to end that way. I joined them at the birth center just before 5am at one day past her due date, but we outlasted the darkness still. The sun rose and bathed her in the most beautiful soft light as she transitioned in the tub, wrapped in the love and support of her husband. . . . . . #laborsupport #thisisbirth #birthisbeautiful #birthisnotporn #birthbecomesher #birthphotography #birthphotographer #birthphoto #laboranddelivery #empoweredbirth #empoweredbirthproject #austinbirthphotos #bumpbirthandbeyond #austinexpecting #pregnantinaustin #austindocumentaryphotographer #birthwithoutfear #thebirthhour #stopcensoringmotherhood #stopcensoringbirth #motherhoodrising #tribedemama #humanbirthproject #carriagehousebirth

Kayla Gonzales (@austinbirthphotos) által megosztott bejegyzés, Febr 11., 2018, időpont: 12:33 (PST időzóna szerint)

otthonszülés fotók

