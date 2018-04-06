10 csodálatos, végtelenül őszinte fotó az otthonszülésről
A következő képeken csupa otthonszületés látható, és mindegyikre igaz az, hogy végtelenül intim és békés pillanatnak tűnik, ahogy otthon születik meg a baba. Otthon nagyobb a mozgástere az anyának, nyugodtabban tudja fogadni a babáját, mint idegen, kórházi körülmények között, ami abszolút jól lejön a képekről is.
Nem buzdítanék senkit arra, hogy otthon szüljön, mert nyilván sok esetben szükség van arra, hogy egy kórházban, szakértő kezek beavatkozzanak a szülésbe, és adott esetben akár megmentsék a baba és anya életét. De kétségtelen, hogy ettől függetlenül varázslatosak ezek az otthonszülésről készült fotók.
Hey little breech.. hey little foot.. come as you need, you are supported… Amazing photo @katekennedybirthphotography But even more amazing the support for this to happen and to the mama and babe ! Repost below 💜 One of my highlights from 2017…and EVER, when this little girl arrived in a quiet, surprise footling breech home waterbirth! ❤️
I don't know if I could ever be more in love with the images from @austinbirthphotos birth. Every time I look at them I feel goosebumps and my heart melts. Kayla and Foxe did this on their own terms and she is my true inspiration. Love you Kayla and can't wait to see you at my birth VERY soon!
And then just like that, Aila Penelope was born. 26 and a half hours later… not in the birthing pool, but in our bathroom. More specifically the toilet. All I kept on yelling was " I did it, I did it, Thank You God, I did it!" Mia was there every step of the way and there was not one dry eye in the room. My face was swollen, my hair looked crazy, but who cares! Happy Birthday to the little girl that cracks us up everyday, and also worries us… because we know she will be nothing less than fire when she can fully talk! Wish us luck. 🤣
We thought it would be a fast labor, and I was terrified I would miss it. Weeks upon weeks of prodromal labor tends to end that way. I joined them at the birth center just before 5am at one day past her due date, but we outlasted the darkness still. The sun rose and bathed her in the most beautiful soft light as she transitioned in the tub, wrapped in the love and support of her husband.