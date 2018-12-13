Felrobbantotta a netet ez az ünnepi hajtrend
Meghódította az ünnepi hajtrend az Instagramot. A fodrok és a színek az idei karácsonyt uralják még a hajtrendekben is. Kár tagadni, az úgynevezett dip dye hajfestés elviszi az idei ünnepi szezont!
Megértjük. Ki ne szeretne ilyen csodálatos hajkoronát?
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
🧚♂️ Transformation Tuesday 🧚♂️. Swipe to see the before of my guest and a little processing porn ;). Her last colour was done in early summer and faded fairly well for the time of year. I love when a guest never gets the same thing twice, the ability to change and try new things is the best characteristic a guest can have in and out of a salon ;). CM Hair Design 💎226-378-3883. #cmhairdesign #uniqueinspiredyou #londonontario #downtownlondon #richmondrow #uwo #fanshawe #colourmelt #ombre #handpainted #lilachair #bluehair #pastelhair #customcolor #hair #hairstyle #hairoftheday #hairofinstagram #sparkshaircolor #ldnont #ldn #519local
De ha épp rövid a hajad, akkor sincs baj:
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
TIPS to FAST FLAWLESS BLONDES 1️⃣ Start in the darkest area. 2️⃣ 6% will get you as light as 12% but the condition is better, can take a little longer. 3️⃣ Take thin sections and lay it flat, no twirling, no bent hair apply the lightener liberally just one inch off the scalp 4️⃣ Each section is see through and wrapped in foil to keep it warm. 5️⃣ don’t be afraid of leaving it on 6️⃣ once you have finished application go back and apply the roots 7️⃣ check the ends and reapply to the ends if needed even with 3% 8️⃣ develop 9️⃣ wash or restore then refine / tone or add pastel 🎉 thanks @marshagm for helping create this perfect blonde base #bestblonde #bleach #pastel #haireducation #salon #hairfashionstyler #katereid #kevinmurphy
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
@anastasiabeverlyhills norvina palette + dream glow kit @katvondbeauty everlasting lipstick in shade lolita . . #mua #makeup #makeupartist #katvond #toofaced #highlight #fentybeauty #makeuplover #unknownmakeupartists #makeupartistworldwide #makeupfeatures #ysl #featuremuas #sephorafrance #iphonexsmax #marioncameleon #anastasiabeverlyhills #zoeva #abh #kyoto #japan #travel #norvina #pinkhair #pastelhair
Mit szóltok? Kipróbáljátok? És ha igen, milyen színnel kombináljátok majd a frizurátokat?
(via)