nlc-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy az nlcafe.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem
Avatar
Hozzájárulok, hogy a Central Digitális Média Kft. (NLCafé) közvetlen üzletszerzési céllal megkeressen az általam megadott elérhetőségeimen saját vagy üzleti partnerei ajánlatával.
Az egyedi adatkezelési tájékoztatóban és a Felhasználási feltételekben foglaltakat elolvastam, megértettem és az azokban foglaltakat regisztrációmmal elfogadom.
Regisztráció
Elfelejtett jelszavad helyett könnyen tudsz új jelszót megadni, ehhez az alábbi lépéseket kell csak követned:
  1. Add meg az alábbi beviteli mezőben az e-mail címed vagy felhasználóneved
  2. A hozzád tartozó címre kiküldünk egy levelet a jelszócseréhez. Ellenőrizd a SPAM mappádat is, ha nem látod pár percen belül a levelet a beérkezettek között.
  3. A levélben kapott linket 24 órán belül lekattintva eljutsz egy felületre, ahol megadhatod az új jelszavad
  4. Jelentkezz be a friss jelszóval
Jelszópótló levél elküldése

Fiókod törléséhez add meg a jelszavadat:

Itt tudod a jelszavadat megváltoztatni:

Új jelszó mentése
Tuti Tippek
Felrobbantotta a netet ez az ünnepi hajtrend
Tuti Tippek
2018. December 13.

Felrobbantotta a netet ez az ünnepi hajtrend

Felejtsd el az egyszerűséget idén, kövesd te is a legújabb hajtrendet karácsonykor!
Bors Hanna
2018. December 13.
f Ajánlom
haj, hajtrend, karacsony

Meghódította az ünnepi hajtrend az Instagramot. A fodrok és a színek az idei karácsonyt uralják még a hajtrendekben is. Kár tagadni, az úgynevezett dip dye hajfestés elviszi az idei ünnepi szezont!

Megértjük. Ki ne szeretne ilyen csodálatos hajkoronát?

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

🧚‍♂️ Transformation Tuesday 🧚‍♂️. Swipe to see the before of my guest and a little processing porn ;). Her last colour was done in early summer and faded fairly well for the time of year. I love when a guest never gets the same thing twice, the ability to change and try new things is the best characteristic a guest can have in and out of a salon ;). CM Hair Design 💎226-378-3883. #cmhairdesign #uniqueinspiredyou #londonontario #downtownlondon #richmondrow #uwo #fanshawe #colourmelt #ombre #handpainted #lilachair #bluehair #pastelhair #customcolor #hair #hairstyle #hairoftheday #hairofinstagram #sparkshaircolor #ldnont #ldn #519local

Cortney M ✂️ #cmhairdesign (@cm_hair_design) által megosztott bejegyzés,

De ha épp rövid a hajad, akkor sincs baj:

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

TIPS to FAST FLAWLESS BLONDES 1️⃣ Start in the darkest area. 2️⃣ 6% will get you as light as 12% but the condition is better, can take a little longer. 3️⃣ Take thin sections and lay it flat, no twirling, no bent hair apply the lightener liberally just one inch off the scalp 4️⃣ Each section is see through and wrapped in foil to keep it warm. 5️⃣ don’t be afraid of leaving it on 6️⃣ once you have finished application go back and apply the roots 7️⃣ check the ends and reapply to the ends if needed even with 3% 8️⃣ develop 9️⃣ wash or restore then refine / tone or add pastel 🎉 thanks @marshagm for helping create this perfect blonde base #bestblonde #bleach #pastel #haireducation #salon #hairfashionstyler #katereid #kevinmurphy

KATE REID (@hairfashionstyler) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Mit szóltok? Kipróbáljátok? És ha igen, milyen színnel kombináljátok majd a frizurátokat?

(via)

Kapcsolódó

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: ünnep afro haj trend advent karácsony

még több cikk

laky zsuzsi

Legbátrabb páros: erre költik Laky Zsuzsiék a tízmilliót
munkahely munkavállaló munkáltató
munkahely

„Ha nem tetszik, el lehet menni!” – A mondat, amit elfelejthetnének már a munkáltatók
havazás

Óriási havazás jön a hétvégén
futás

5 magyar híresség, aki imád futni
brokkoli

Rengeteg támadás érte a brokkolirajongó kislány családját
repülés

Tuti tippek – így vészeld át a hosszú repülőutat!
anya

Karjai közül tépték ki a gyerekét a rendőrök – megrázó videó
túlóratörvény

Megszavazták a túlóratörvényt, jöhet az akár 400 órás túlmunka
gyümölcskenyér

Karácsonyi gyümölcskenyér, a kihagyhatatlan recept
színteszt

Melyik gombot választod? Milyen fordulatra számíthatsz a jövőben?
denevér

Hangosan sírt a megsérült denevér, megmentették – fotó
szülés után test
szülés után

„Undorodtam a császármetszés hegétől” – Férfiak a feleségük szülés utáni testéről
Megosztás Facebookon